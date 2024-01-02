Police Blotter: Woman's Car Isn't Stolen But Lost; Suspicious Man Has Trash Can Of Miscellaneous Items

A woman told police she and her friends parked her car on E. 11th Street and Market Street so they could go to Signal Mountain. When they returned about 9 p.m., her car was gone. She said she locked the doors and it contained all kinds of gifts, rifles and luggage. She said the car had heavy damage on the front end. Her brother didn’t have the serial number for the weapon but would call back once he found it. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. Later, Chattanooga Police were notified by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that the car was never stolen, and the owner actually lost the vehicle downtown and forgot where they parked it. The HCSO went to Ooltewah and verified it was the vehicle. The vehicle was then removed from NCIC as stolen.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer saw a vehicle stopped and abandoned in the lane of travel on Barton Avenue. The officer ran the truck, a Chevrolet SK1, and found who it belonged to. The officer called for a tow and Cain's Wrecker responded. While performing an inventory of the truck, the officer found a broken glass pipe and a used syringe in the glove compartment near the registration, but it was unknown who that belonged to. The paraphernalia was submitted to Property for destruction.

* * *

A man on Georgia Avenue called police and said he was away from his car for 45 minutes and during that time damage was done on the driver's side door, costing about $1,000 to fix. The man wanted a report for insurance purposes.

* * *

Chattanooga Police dispatch received a message from an iPhone that a crash had occurred at 224 S. Scenic Hwy. When police arrived, there was not an accident, however the iPhone was found in the middle of the street. Police were able to find the owner’s name by asking Siri. After obtaining the owner’s name, police databases came up with another woman who had the same listed address as the phone’s owner. Police called the other woman and she met an officer at 500 Broad St. to retrieve the phone for the owner.

* * *

The manager at Five Below at 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police three black females shoplifted merchandise valued at approximately $500. The suspects fled in a newer silver BMW sedan with dark tinted windows and new blue Tennessee tags. The officer saw video that showed the suspects scanning multiple items of merchandise and then fleeing without paying for the merchandise. A BOLO was created for the suspects and video was sent out. Charges are pending suspect identification.

* * *

A woman on E. 37th Street asked police to have a man trespassed from the property. Police spoke with the man and told him he was trespassed from the residence. Police then transported the man to another address without incident.

* * *

A man on Hickory Valley Road told police his car alarm woke him up. After multiple times going off, the man walked outside and noticed his back window was busted and the steering column was damaged on his Kia Forte, causing approximately $700 in damage. Police weren't able to collect fingerprints or video footage. In prior incidents having the exact same damage to the vehicles in the same area and around the same time frame, a witness saw four black males driving a white Kia Optima around the complex with their vehicle lights off. The men fled after seeing the witness. An auto crimes investigator was notified of the incidents.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at Mt. Ollie Primitive Baptist Church at 2112 Walker Ave. where they found a Nissan S18 with no tag displayed parked in the parking lot. Police discovered the vehicle had not been reported stolen and, because it was on private property, police couldn’t tow the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on N. Natchez Road told police over the phone someone went through her vehicle sometime during the night. She said the only things of value taken were an umbrella, air freshener and phone charger. She said she typically makes sure her vehicle is locked. However, there were no signs of forced entry, and the vehicle was probably left unsecured this time. The woman said her camera caught a dark four-door sedan driving past at approximately 11:30 p.m. The camera didn’t show anyone getting in her car.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Glass Street on another call and, when they arrived, witnessed an active disorder taking place and began talking to a woman. The woman said after an argument occurred, her boyfriend had taken her phone from her cousin's house without her knowledge. She began following the man to get the phone back and a disorder occurred. Upon speaking to the man, he said he didn’t have the phone and left the phone at the woman’s house. The woman called her phone carrier in attempt to locate the phone, however the phone carrier couldn’t help. Police told the woman of the possible location of her phone and, without evidence the man was in possession of the phone, police couldn’t make him give the phone back.

* * *

A woman on Donovan Lane told police her boyfriend took $500 out of her bank account and he was denying it. Police spoke with the two and the boyfriend returned the money without further incident.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a suspicious person on E. 27th Street. They found a man walking down the street with a trash can full of miscellaneous items. He said he had an agreement with a gentleman down the street saying he could use the trash can as long as he brought it back. Police couldn’t contact Pubic Works to identify an owner of the trash can. Police told the man to stay out of the road and to return the receptacle after he emptied the contents.