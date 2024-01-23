Latest Headlines

Stolen Vehicle Discovered Outside County Courts Building

  • Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Josh Winters, while on his way to court on Tuesday morning, received an automated license plate reader hit (ALPR) on a stolen vehicle parked on the corner of Sixth and Cherry Street. The location is in front of the Hamilton County Courts Building.

Deputy Winters confirmed the vehicle was stolen from within the Chattanooga city limits. He then conducted an investigation into the theft and while completing an inventory of the vehicle, located a Tennessee Identification-Only Card in the center console. The ID card belonged to Patrick Harlow, 37. 

It was determined Harlow was inside the Hamilton County Courts Building and had been taken into custody on an unrelated theft case. While being taken into custody, Harlow refused to tell court deputies what vehicle he drove to court.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “This is yet another positive example of how the HCSO is successfully utilizing technology to improve the efficiency of our law enforcement operations and successfully investigate and deter criminal activity in Hamilton County. This incident also highlights just how brazen criminals in this county can be by thinking they can drive a stolen vehicle to court. Our use of technology, combined with the training and professionalism of our deputies, showcases how the men and women of the HCSO are #LeadingtheWay in law enforcement operations in Hamilton County,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.

Deputy Winters filed an additional charge against Harlow for theft of property (Over $10,000).

