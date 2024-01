A Taxpayer Town Hall on the South Broad Stadium Project will be held Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

It will be held at Calvary Chapel in the Youth Room at 3415 Broad St.

County residents are invited to join Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and other local leaders for a conversation on the increased cost of the South Broad stadium project and what it means for taxpayers.