Police Blotter: Officers Assist Woman Asleep In Her Car At A Gas Pump; Man Mumbles That He Is A Federal Officer As He Vacates Funeral Home

At a Citco gas station on Highway 153, someone called in saying there was a female parked at the gas pumps who had been sleeping for the past 45 minutes. They asked for her to be trespassed. Upon arrival, police deemed her not fit to drive. She then got a friend to pick her up, and she was trespassed.



* * *

Police were called to assist with a disorder prevention to collect belongings on East Brainerd Road. On arrival it was found the apartment was in both the woman's and her girlfriend's name and the girlfriend had left the apartment and was not expected to return. Police verified the girlfriend was not on scene and then she was left to do what she needed for the apartment.



* * *



Officers spoke with an employee of Choo Choo Trailers & Guns Pawn on Dayton Boulevard. While speaking with the employee, he said a person attempted to sell a stolen Ruger 9mm. That man claimed it was his father's firearm before he passed. While speaking with him, he stated his dad had had the firearm for probably 12 years, and he personally has had the firearm for eight of the 12 years. He was unclear who his father bought the gun from. It was turned into Property.

* * *



An unknown caller said a red Corvette pulled over to the side of the road on Brainerd Road in front of Chick Fil A. Apparently, the driver, a man, got out, and then walked away. Police ran the tag and it came back not stolen. One of the workers said the car sounded like it was breaking down or running out of gas.



* * *



Police made contact with a woman sitting in the security office of Covenant Transport Dorm, who informed police that her dorm mate was borrowing one of her cellphones and she walked into the room and witnessed him watching pornography on her cellphone. When she asked him not to do that and to give back her cellphone, she said that he intentionally tossed it and hit her in the face. Her mother was coming to pick her up.



* * *



Several people called about a suspicious person in the area of Tennessee Avenue. Police made contact with the woman who was certainly acting erratically but did not request any assistance from police.



* * *



While on routine patrol, an officer observed a blue tarp tied to the fencing at 11th Street and Peeples Street. The other end of the tarp was tied off to the power pole lead. There were blankets underneath it. No one was found camping in the location and a passerby on the street offered to take the tarp down before leaving the area.

* * *



Officers responded to a suspicious person at Ponders Funeral Home at 4203 Brainerd Road. The complainant and property owner reported that a man was sleeping on the stairs of the building. She wished for police to escort him off the property but not necessarily to trespass him. Police arrived on scene and identified the sleeping man who rambled about being a federal agent and eventually left the scene on foot eastbound.