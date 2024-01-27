Prominent Businessman Joe Proctor Dies At 89

Joe E. Proctor, prominent Chattanooga businessman, has died at his home at age 89.

Mr. Proctor graduated from Lakeview High School in 1954 where he was the captain of the basketball team his final year.



He started his first business after graduation selling car wash supplies to service stations during the day and then mixing the products at night in his parents’ basement from formulas he had purchased. This turned into Chattanooga Products Company which manufactured and sold its own cleaning products, and then a spin off to R&D Products which manufactured and sold truck and bus drive thru wash systems and chemicals throughout the Southeast.

From here he built a commercial warehouse for what was then Chattanooga Glass to store and ship Coke bottles throughout the region. He didn’t stop at one, he went on to develop over a million square feet of warehouse space in Chattanooga.In 1970, Mr. Proctor and Kyle Gravitt built the first skating rink in Fort Oglethorpe known as Fort Lake Skating Rink (he was the first to come up with the Fort Lake name which was unique at the time because he used it as combining Lakeview with Fort Oglethorpe). He went on to build four more rinks and purchase the Red Bank rink and name them all Roller Coaster Skate World. In the 1980’s when skating became less popular, he would tear down the East Ridge location and build his first mini storage facility known as Jepco Mini Storage. He ended up building at five more locations.In the early 2000’s, he purchased the Sweetwater Flea Market which was advertised as the largest indoor flea market east of the Mississippi River. You would see him every Saturday and Sunday in Sweetwater up until March of 2023 still wanting to work.A friend said, "It has been 48 years since I started working with Joe and he has always held a special place in my heart. He accomplished great financial success with minimal formal education based upon uncommon business sense, hard work, determination and the amazing ability to get to the key elements of a business deal very quickly.”He was preceded in death by his father Clifford and mother Edith Proctor, and brothers Charles and Lamar. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Shirley Cressman Proctor, sons Frank (Gail) and Joe (Kim), grandchildren Carrie (Thomas) Gallant, Frank C. Proctor and Gina Proctor; and great-grandchildren Keaton, Rylee, Finley, Ensley, McKenzie, Eden, Grady and Vivian.The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 3239 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home starting at 11 a.m. with a graveside burial at 1 p.m. at the Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park, 724 Hogan Road, Rossville, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.