Recent Congressional Medal Of Honor Recipient Capt. Larry Taylor Dies At 81

Recent Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor died on Sunday night after a long struggle with cancer.

He had been ill as local military personnel and supporters urged that he receive the honor for his heroics in a dramatic helicopter rescue in Vietnam.

He was able to attend the presentation ceremony last September when it was awarded by President Joe Biden at the White House. Afterward, there was a celebration in his honor in downtown Chattanooga.

At the presentation, Capt. Taylor was accompanied by family and friends, as well as Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagarty, as he was honored for his heroics that saved the lives of four soldiers. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp were also on hand.

President Biden recited how then-Lt. Taylor flew his Cobra on a daunting rescue mission on a moonless-night as the four men were surrounded by enemy soldiers.

He was eventually able to land the Cobra and the men scrambled aboard.

The president told how then it was found that the plane was almost out of gas, so there was another landing and the men, who had been hanging onto the sides of the two-seater, then saluted and disappeared into the forest. All made it safely back.

Prior to the daring rescue, a helicopter that was due to take part was canceled and Lt. Taylor was ordered to call off his rescue attempt. He continued on, however.

President Biden said he "changed the course of the lives of four families."

Among those attending a parade in his honor in downtown Chattanooga were four men who previously were presented the Medal of Honor.

Larry Taylor was born in 1942 in Chattanooga. He grew up in a family and community that emphasized the importance of military service. His great-great-grandfather fought in the Civil War, his great-uncle in World War I and his father and uncles in World War II.

He joined the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Program at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Upon graduation in June 1966, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Reserve, then joined the regular Army in August, volunteering as an armor officer.

After graduating from the U.S. Army Armor School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Taylor quickly realized he was better suited to be a pilot than an armor officer. He had already obtained a fixed-wing pilot's license before joining the Army and thought that experience would make it easier to learn rotary-wing flying. After receiving permission to train as a helicopter pilot, he attended the U.S. Army Primary Helicopter School at Fort Wolters, Texas, and then advanced helicopter training at Fort Rucker (renamed Fort Novosel in 2023), Alabama, where he qualified as an Army aviator in June 1967.

Capt. Taylor served in Vietnam from August 1967 to August 1968, flying some of the first Bell AH1-G Cobra attack helicopters in combat. Serving with D Troop (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, Taylor flew over 2,000 combat missions in UH-1 and Cobra helicopters.

He was engaged by enemy fire 340 times and was forced down five times. The U.S. Army awarded him at least 50 combat decorations, including the Silver Star, 43 Air Medals, a Bronze Star and two Distinguished Flying Crosses. He also received the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star.

Among his many harrowing operations, the most dangerous and frightening took place on June 18, 1968, when he rescued a four-man long range patrol team at significant risk to his own life. For his heroic actions that night, the Army awarded him the Silver Star, which President Joe Biden upgraded to the Medal of Honor.

Capt. Taylor concluded his military service as a captain with the 2nd Armored Cavalry in West Germany. After his Army service, he operated a successful roofing and sheet metal company in Chattanooga and was involved with several veterans' organizations. He has also been a generous donor to charitable nonprofit organizations in the Chattanooga area.

He and his wife, Toni, resided at Signal Mountain.

General B.B. Bell said, “No Mission Too Difficult, No Sacrifice Too Great, Duty First.” The motto of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division. Larry Taylor’s purpose for life. Larry’s mission on this earth is now over and he is forever safe and indeed home in God’s forever attack helicopter base camp. During his military service in Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division amid the enemy’s vicious Tet Offensive of 1968, Larry saved many American lives by repeatedly risking his own while piloting his various war machines on loan from the Army - Attack Helicopters.

"Among all the men who depended on Larry for their lives, there were none more noteworthy than the men of the 1st Division’s Long Range Patrol, ‘Wildcat 2.’ Larry’s intrepidity in and around the village of Ap Go Gong on 18 June 1968 directly saved the lives of four Americans and is now for all time recorded by America’s awarding him the Medal of Honor.

"In James Michener’s novel about the Korean War, Admiral George Tarrant asks the question, “Where do we get such men?” Well, I suppose we get some of them from here -- in and around Chattanooga. The boys of Andrews Raiders, the warriors of Missionary Ridge, fighters of World War II, including Charles Coolidge, Desmond Doss, and Paul Huff, and most recently a grand fighter of Vietnam, Larry Taylor. There were others.

"Larry’s earthly remains will now reside forever just down the high circle road from Charlie’s and just this side of Desmond’s in the Chattanooga National Military Cemetery. All three of these Medal of Honor recipients are up there where Grant stood when he led the breakout of Federal Forces from Chattanooga and set the stage for the end of the Civil War. Sacred ground. More sacred now with Larry’s remains to be interred there. Chattanooga, the birthplace of the Medal of Honor. Larry Taylor, one of those born here who fought for us so we could live quiet, protected, safe lives. Where do we get such men?”

Col. Frank Hughes said, “Today, our country has lost a great American hero with the passing of Medal of Honor recipient Captain Larry Lowe Taylor.

"On June 18, 1968, Captain Taylor went above and beyond the call of duty, risked his own safety and saved the lives of his fellow soldiers – forever changing the fate of four families for generations to come. His actions on that day would eventually lead to him receiving the Medal of Honor and being honored as one of our nation’s bravest heroes. As Captain Taylor would often say, “I was just doing my job. I knew that if I did not go down and get them, they would not make it. We never leave a man behind.”



"Taylor served in Vietnam for one year, flying one of the first Bell AH1-G Cobra attack helicopters in combat. He flew more than 2,000 combat missions, was engaged by enemy fire 340 times and was forced down five times. During this time, the Army awarded Captain Taylor more than at least 50 combat decorations, including the Silver Star, a Bronze Star and two Distinguished Flying Crosses and 43 Air Medals.

"His legacy truly exemplifies the best of American values - patriotism, courage, sacrifice and commitment. It’s fitting that his legacy will be told at the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center where his heroic act of valor will continue to serve as an inspiration for all of us, today and into the future, on how ordinary people can face and overcome extraordinary challenges in their life to make a difference. My thoughts and prayers are with the Taylor family during this difficult time.”

Major General Bill Raines said, “Ever since I first met Captain Larry Taylor and read about his Silver Star, it was clear that he deserved to receive the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions on 18 June 1968. It was a true honor and privilege to recommend him for an upgrade to the Medal of Honor and be a part of the effort that took this campaign all the way to the White House until Captain Taylor was finally awarded the Medal of Honor on September 5, 2024.



"Those who knew Captain Taylor understood he was a larger-than-life person. He was a living John Wayne who did the right thing and would not leave a soldier behind. John 15:13 says it best, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for a friend.” That verse embodies Captain Taylor in how he was willing to do just that for his fellow soldiers. When facing insurmountable odds, he refused to give up, refused to leave a fellow American behind and refused to put his own life above the lives of others in need. His story of courage and commitment embodies the Medal of Honor and will continue to be shared at the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. It was a true honor to call Captain Taylor a friend, and he will be truly missed."