Police Blotter: 4 Old Navy Thieves Steal $898 In Merchandise; Intoxicated Wife Won’t Stop Running Through House

Old Navy employees at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police four black females entered the store and began to grab several armfuls of clothes that had been pre-placed by one of them. They all exited the store with the unpaid items past all points of sale. They left the area in a white Audi SUV with a temp tag. The total cost of merchandise stolen was $897.75. None of the women had been identified, but Old Navy wants to press charges if they can be identified.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle and person on Chiswick Drive. Police arrived and spoke to the driver of the silver Audi TT, who said he was coming from Nashville to Atlanta and got a flat tire. He said he got turned around and ended up having to stop on the road because of the flat tire. The man said he was going to have to get a new wheel also because his was cracked. He was going to stay in his car for the night and get a bus back to Nashville to get another rim to bring back and have his car repaired. The homeowner where he was parked in front of said it was okay for the man to stay in his car outside their residence for the night. The man was cooperative and polite with police.

* * *

A man on S. Crest Road told police they were having a Christmas party and his mom and brother left their vehicles unlocked. The man said the cars were rummaged through and his mother’s purse was the only thing that was taken. In the purse was his mother's wallet, house keys and miscellaneous items. He said she already canceled her cards.

* * *

A man on E. 23rd Street told police his passenger side tires were slashed and the front windshield had been shattered. The man didn’t know who would have done the damage.

* * *

Police responded to suspicious activity at Krystal at 2298 E. 23rd St. An anonymous caller told officers that a gray Nissan Rogue kept entering the Krystal parking lot. When police arrived, the Nissan Rogue occupied by two black males left at a high rate of speed after seeing the officers.

* * *

Police responded to Days Inn at 2350 Shallowford Village Dr. after the manager called regarding a woman in a silver Chevy parked outside honking the horn to her vehicle, bothering guests at the motel. Police spoke with the woman and she was told to leave, which she promptly did.

* * *

A man on Lee Highway told police his vehicle had been used by a homeless man who goes by "David" for more than a week. “David” had not returned the vehicle, nor was given permission to use it, but the man who said he didn’t want to report it as stolen at this time.

* * *

Officers were notified of a homeless man digging through trash cans and leaving trash all over the sidewalk at W. 3rd Street and Chestnut Street. Officers spoke with the man who was walking near W. 4th Street and Chestnut Street. He said he needed to take the trash out of the trash cans. Officers told the man he couldn’t take trash out of trash cans and leave it on the ground. He said he wouldn’t continue to do so and went on his way.

* * *

A woman at 4860 Hixson Pike told police that sometime during the night someone stole some of her belongings while she was asleep. She had a makeshift bed behind the building and said she placed two grocery carts that carried most of her belongings across the parking lot out of view from the public. She said when she woke up at around 4 a.m. she noticed that the carts had been rummaged through. She said her medication and clothing were stolen from the carts. Police later found her medicine near where she was sleeping. The woman said the clothes were worth $500. She believed that a white male by the name of "Nick" stole her belongings, but there was no evidence to support that.

* * *

A woman on 13th Avenue reported to police hearing a loud noise from the front of her residence. Although she didn't look outside, she noticed bright lights through her front window. That morning, she discovered scattered trash and a leaning mailbox in front of her house. Her landlord suggested she contact the police to file an official report. The woman estimated replacing the mailbox and trash can would be around $100 each.

* * *

Police responded to a noise complaint on E. 48th Street regarding a persistently loud alarm. Speaking with the complainant over the phone, she mentioned an alarm blared for about 10 minutes earlier that morning, and it regularly disturbs her throughout the day and night within her residence. She's frustrated and wanted city intervention. The officer promised to contact the business owner, suggesting a quieter alarm and mentioning the possibility of citations if the noise persists. The officer provided her with a complaint number for follow-up. Visiting the company where the alarm was coming from, the officer found no one on-site but obtained a contact number from a neighboring business. The officer would follow up.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on Hosea Lane between a husband and wife. The man said his wife was very intoxicated and running back and forth in the house and wouldn't calm down. An officer spoke with the woman and she said she would calm down and go to bed. The husband said that would be okay.