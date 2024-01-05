Man Charged With 2009 Rape Of Teen Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence

A man who had long been sought for allegedly raping a teen in Chattanooga on several different occasions in 2009 has pleaded guilty to two counts of rape.Mario Escobar, 32, was sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison.He will also be on the Sex Offender Registry.Escobar had been captured in Arizona in December 2022.Escobar, who is originally from Guatemala, had been on TBI’s Most Wanted List.TBI officials said at the time of the arrest, "After being on #TNMostWanted list for more than a decade, Mario Escobar has been captured in Arizona.Escobar had been wanted by TBI and the Chattanooga Police Department in connection to a set of rape charges involving a juvenile victim."Thanks to CPD, US Border Patrol, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and others!"Authorities said Escobar raped the female juvenile on three separate occasions and threatened to kill her if she told anybody. The victim came forward and law enforcement obtained warrants for Escobar’s arrest in July, 2009.