Man Says Ex-Wife Shot Him In Chest, Hand, Then Took After Him With A Knife

A man testified in General Sessions Court that his ex-wife shot him in the chest and hand, then took after him with a knife when the gun ran out of bullets.

Judge Lila Statom bound a charge of attempted first-degree murder to the Grand Jury against Andrea Mitchell Williams, 54.

James Cagle said he knew Ms. Williams for five years, then they were married eight years. He said they have been divorced for four years, but he let her stay at his Highway 58 apartment when she needed a place to stay.

He said on Dec. 17 at between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. they were watching the UFC fights and playing cards when they began arguing. He said Ms. Williams wanted them to resume their relationship, but he was not interested. He said they both had had "a couple of drinks."

The witness said Ms. Williams went to her bedroom and came back with a gun, saying, "I've got something for your ass." She then promptly shot him in the chest while they were in the kitchen, it was stated. He said she then pointed the gun at his face, and he blocked the shot with his hand. The bullet entered his wrist.

He said she followed him to his bedroom and tried to continue to shoot him, but he said he was able to hold her arm so that the shots went astray. He said she fired 5-7 more times with some of the bullets going into walls and the ceiling.

Mr. Cagle said the gun was apparently emptied of bullets, then she came after him with a kitchen knife. He said he closed his bedroom door and she bent the tip of the knife while striking the door with it.

He said he could not call 911 because she had put his phone in her pocketbook, but he said he cried out for help during the incident. He said neighbors apparently called police and Ms. Williams did as well. He said, while standing by her car, she told him, "I called an ambulance for you. You can shut up now."

Mr. Cagle said when police arrived he heard Ms. Williams say, "I did it and I'm ready to go to jail."

He said he still has a bullet in his arm from the shot in the chest that wound up in his shoulder. He said his hand was badly damaged by the second shot. He said he needs surgery for both his shoulder and his hand.

A detective said he retrieved both the gun and the knife. He said Ms. Williams said they argued over some alleged infidelity and he called her names.

Judge Statom said Ms. Williams would remain on the same bond. He said should she make bond she would need to be on a GPS monitor and undergo drug screenings.