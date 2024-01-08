Kisha Cheeks Picks Up For Circuit Court Judge Race

Attorney Kisha Cheeks has picked up papers to run as a Democrat in the race to replace retiring Circuit Court Judge Marie Williams in Division III.

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh and attorney Michele Coffman have been campaigning for the post for the Republican primary.

Ms. Coffman, alongside family and friends on Monday, officially qualified.

Her campaign said, "Coffman’s campaign is strongly driven by her Christian conservative values and over 24 years of experience as an attorney in Hamilton County and Circuit Court."

The primary will be March 5 and the general election in August.