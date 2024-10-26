Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Council Cuts Pay Amount In Separation Agreement With City Manager; Citizens Hit "Lack Of Transparency"

  • Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The Signal Mountain town manager who started in April, 2024, was taken off the town’s payroll at a special called meeting of the council on Thursday. That is when it became official, but at another special meeting held on Oct. 4, the process began. That was a public meeting at 10 a.m., however only a few citizens were there to see what took place. After that meeting, Matt Trollinger hired a lawyer and negotiations began to develop a separation agreement with Town Attorney Harry Cash. Mayor Charles Poss said, “It is not firing him, it’s a legal separation.”

Mr. Trollinger had accepted the job and said he moved 600 miles and had bought a house. When he was interviewing and negotiating terms of the job, he said he was transparent about taking time off when his baby would be born, and for his brother’s wedding. He said his contract included 12 days of vacation and 12 days of leave. He later discovered a misprint in the contract, saying 12 hours not days, that he did not catch. He told the council on Friday that he had been upfront about his time off and had also offered to take some of the time off without pay.

His understanding of the reasons for dismissal is that he overused leave, and that when the leave began, there were some resolutions that had not been signed. In preparation for his leave, he said he got things in order and made arrangements for Matt Justice to function as the interim city manager so city business would not be interrupted. "I acted in good faith, and received no feed-back from the council," he said, but he said those things resulted in his termination.

The purpose of Friday’s special meeting was to discuss the termination. The terms of the separation  were discussed, but the reason was never mentioned. The terms negotiated between the attorneys was for Mr. Trollinger to receive three and a half months of salary and three and a half months of COBRA benefits for insurance. There would be no admission of liability on either side and there was a clause saying there would be no disparaging remarks from either side.

After lengthy discussion, the council failed to approve the negotiated agreement and made changes before they voted to accept it. The agreement that passed reduced Mr. Trollinger’s pay to three months to be paid in one lump sum and COBRA benefits to also end in three months or when Mr. Trollinger gets health benefits from another employer. No admission of liability from either side remains  But the prohibition of disparaging remarks was limited to comments coming during public meetings and to news outlets. There is no time limit to this condition.

Changes to the clause about disparaging remarks were made so that the council will be able to tell citizens what happened, it was stated. The clause would mean that neither party can speak negatively of the other with regards to employment, said Attorney Cash. Councilman Andrew Gardner called that clause “dangerous.” The council feels the need to be accountable to the citizens and to answer their questions about what is going on and why because it will be their tax dollars that will be paying a significant amount for the separation agreement, he said. And the council wants the ability to do it without the risk of the city or themselves personally getting into a lawsuit.

After the council returned to the room following an executive session about legal matters, Commissioner Clay Crumbliss said, "This has been the most difficult decision I’ve had since being on this board. because the man and his career and family is in the balance, and I believe he has a very good skill set and can be successful in his career."

“I see no reason to speak ill of Mr. Trollinger so I won’t say anything disparaging," said Mayor Poss.

Vice Mayor Elizabeth Baker said, “I have no intention of saying anything bad,” but she wanted to retain the ability to let citizens know what happened because it is a large amount of money.

The next step will be for attorney Cash to meet Mr. Trollinger’s attorney to put together a settlement proposal and it will be presented to the council to approve, amend or reject.

The first citizen to speak to the council members, asked where the transparency was? She said the first special meeting to discuss this personnel matter was on Friday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. and this second one on a Friday was at 3 p.m, both times most people could not leave work to attend, she said. And the website and an email said the video of the meetings could be streamed and would be recorded, but they were not available to watch online, “so don’t act like it was available to everybody,” she said.

That is a fair comment, said  the mayor.

The second speaker said, “Talking about transparency, there have been no minutes on your website since July.” And another speaker who has lived in Signal Mountain for 40 years told the council that they needed more transparency. He said he had heard Mr. Trollinger had been doing a good job, and that the only thing town residents know now is that he was fired while he was on leave for his new baby. But he said there are no minutes from the meeting to see what happened.

Mr. Trollinger spoke to the council from the podium and said that his financial vulnerability was leveraged in the separation agreement. In the agreement made between his attorney and Signal Mountain’s Town Attorney Harry Cash, he would have gotten three and a half months of his salary, but the commission reneged on that today, he said. Then he asked the council to honor the six months of salary that was in his original contract with the town. "It’s not the way you should treat employees," he said before the meeting was adjourned.

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Baylor Wins State Soccer Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/26/2024
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Pie Run
  • Sports
  • 10/26/2024
Alderman Race In Tiny Walden Drawing Big Attention, Candidate Contributions
  • Breaking News
  • 10/26/2024
Collegedale Motor Officer Involved In Off-Duty Crash Dies From Injuries
Collegedale Motor Officer Involved In Off-Duty Crash Dies From Injuries
  • Breaking News
  • 10/26/2024
Signal Mountain Council Cuts Pay Amount In Separation Agreement With City Manager; Citizens Hit "Lack Of Transparency"
  • Breaking News
  • 10/26/2024
Lee Volleyball Posts 3-1 Road Win Over Montevallo
  • Sports
  • 10/26/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILAR ... more

Catoosa County Man Facing Up To 5 Years In Federal Prison After Plea To Damage At Masonic Center
Catoosa County Man Facing Up To 5 Years In Federal Prison After Plea To Damage At Masonic Center
  • 10/25/2024

A Catoosa County man is facing up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to setting fire to the Chattanooga Masonic Center. It was agreed that Kadum Harwood, 30, would get a ... more

Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop
Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop
  • 10/25/2024

An arrest was made Friday night in the attempted armed robbery at the Smoking Joe Tobacco Shop on Hixson Pike. John Todd Sem, 42, was charged with attempted armed robbery and possession ... more

Breaking News
Hearing To Be Held In Chattanooga On Requested Water Rate Increase
  • 10/25/2024
2 In Serious Condition After Stabbing At Dalton Store On Friday Afternoon
  • 10/25/2024
Elderly Man Airlifted After Being Struck In Cleveland Walmart Parking Lot
  • 10/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/25/2024
April Trial Set For Man Charged With Killing Chris Wright In Front Of Patten
April Trial Set For Man Charged With Killing Chris Wright In Front Of Patten
  • 10/24/2024
Opinion
Help The Campaign To Place A Wreath At Every National Cemetery Grave
  • 10/26/2024
Action Needed On Narrow, Unimproved Roads Now
  • 10/25/2024
Proud To Endorse Esther Helton-Haynes
  • 10/25/2024
Esther Helton-Haynes, A Rare Asset For District 30
  • 10/25/2024
Michelle Reneau Is The Best Choice
  • 10/25/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Let’s Take The Helmet-To-Helmet Hit Out Of Football Forever
Wiedmer: Let’s Take The Helmet-To-Helmet Hit Out Of Football Forever
  • 10/25/2024
Paul Payne: Sweetens Cove Continues Shattering Traditional Norms In The Name of Fun
Paul Payne: Sweetens Cove Continues Shattering Traditional Norms In The Name of Fun
  • 10/25/2024
Dan Fleser: Former Chattanooga Prep Player Back In Tennessee
Dan Fleser: Former Chattanooga Prep Player Back In Tennessee
  • 10/24/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 9
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 9
  • 10/24/2024
Sweetens Cove Golf Club Announces Expansion Plan With Reef Capital Partners
Sweetens Cove Golf Club Announces Expansion Plan With Reef Capital Partners
  • 10/23/2024
Happenings
VVA Chapter 203 Holds Christmas Kick Off
VVA Chapter 203 Holds Christmas Kick Off
  • 10/25/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Morgan Luttrell
Profiles Of Valor: Morgan Luttrell
  • 10/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Common Sense From An Old Farmer
Jerry Summers: Common Sense From An Old Farmer
  • 10/24/2024
Heritage House Seeking Vendors For Nov. 16 Holiday Market
  • 10/25/2024
“Shine!” Holiday Show Featured At In-Town Gallery
“Shine!” Holiday Show Featured At In-Town Gallery
  • 10/25/2024
Entertainment
Covenant Theatre Presents Jane Eyre Nov. 14-16
Covenant Theatre Presents Jane Eyre Nov. 14-16
  • 10/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/25/2024
Lee University To Present Percussion Ensemble Nov. 4
Lee University To Present Percussion Ensemble Nov. 4
  • 10/25/2024
SAU’s Symphony Orchestra Presents Selections From Bach And Barber In Concert
SAU’s Symphony Orchestra Presents Selections From Bach And Barber In Concert
  • 10/25/2024
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Has Fall Concert Sunday
  • 10/23/2024
Opinion
Help The Campaign To Place A Wreath At Every National Cemetery Grave
  • 10/26/2024
Action Needed On Narrow, Unimproved Roads Now
  • 10/25/2024
Proud To Endorse Esther Helton-Haynes
  • 10/25/2024
Dining
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
City Once Again Has A Chattanooga Brewing Company; Drury Hotel On Shallowford To Have Restaurant/Bar
  • 10/18/2024
Brian Joyce Getting Back In The Bar Business
  • 10/18/2024
Business
DENSO Announces Expansion Of Auto Supplier’s Tennessee Presence
  • 10/24/2024
Unemployment Rates Stay Below 5% In Nearly All Counties
Unemployment Rates Stay Below 5% In Nearly All Counties
  • 10/24/2024
Shaw Industries To Invest Approximately $90 Million To Expand Domestic Manufacturing Of Resilient Flooring
  • 10/24/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
  • 10/24/2024
The Raines Group Promotes James Fields To Vice President Of Management
The Raines Group Promotes James Fields To Vice President Of Management
  • 10/24/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 10/24/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s DHMM Students Partner With Operation Blessing Hurricane Relief
Lee’s DHMM Students Partner With Operation Blessing Hurricane Relief
  • 10/25/2024
YMCA Early Learning Language Immersion Center Transitions To New Location
  • 10/25/2024
Lee’s Lady Flames To Hold Volley For A Cure
Lee’s Lady Flames To Hold Volley For A Cure
  • 10/25/2024
Living Well
Rheumatologist Trina Pal Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
Rheumatologist Trina Pal Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
  • 10/25/2024
Erlanger’s Project SEARCH Awarded By TN Department Of Disability And Aging
Erlanger’s Project SEARCH Awarded By TN Department Of Disability And Aging
  • 10/24/2024
John Judge: Cancer Doesn’t Have To Be So Scary
John Judge: Cancer Doesn’t Have To Be So Scary
  • 10/25/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
  • 10/25/2024
161st Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Commemorated Nov. 23-25
  • 10/22/2024
Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Awarded Capital Maintenance And Improvements Grant From Tennessee State Museum
  • 10/22/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
TWRA Issues Boating Safety Advisory For Douglas Lake
  • 10/21/2024
Section Of Franklin State Forest Closed Due To Threat Of "Spiking"
  • 10/17/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: You Guys Are At The Wrong Rally
Bob Tamasy: You Guys Are At The Wrong Rally
  • 10/24/2024
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
  • 10/24/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/24/2024
Obituaries
Nelson Russell Huffman
Nelson Russell Huffman
  • 10/25/2024
Katharine "Katie" Beach Latimore Taff
Katharine "Katie" Beach Latimore Taff
  • 10/25/2024
George “Clyde” Hartley
  • 10/25/2024