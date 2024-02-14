East Hamilton Middle School Student Charged With Threats At School

An East Hamilton Middle School student has been charged for making threats against the school.
On Friday at approximately 9:40 a.m, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report stating an East Hamilton Middle student was on campus and had threatened to plant a bomb in the school.
Deputies responded immediately to the school and conducted an investigation.
Relevant areas of the school were checked and no device was located.
A petition was filed in Hamilton County Juvenile Court charging the juvenile suspect with violating TCA 39-16-517-Threat of Mass Violence on School Property.