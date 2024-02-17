Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Replenishing Salt Supply, Updating Extrication Equipment

  • Saturday, February 17, 2024
  • Gail Perry

During the four days of the ice storm and single digit temperatures in mid-January, the Soddy Daisy Public Works department used 400–600 tons of salt to keep the roads open. Additionally, Public Works Director Steve Grant said it cost the city over $7,000 in overtime pay for the employees. At the commission meeting Thursday night, approval was given to begin replenishing the salt in storage. Up to $40,000 was authorized to buy 300 tons of road salt for bad weather in the future.

The Fire Department also will be getting needed equipment. Fire Chief Dusty Morgan told the commissioners that the airbags fire and rescue uses to lift heavy cars off of someone who is trapped underneath have expired They are too old to even be tested, he said. The commissioners approved purchasing new airbags to replace the ones that have no useful life remaining.

On the final vote, the electrical code was updated to the 2018 codes. The state of Tennessee requires that municipalities adopt electrical codes that are within seven years of the current year. The city approved updating the electrical codes to the 2018 version. That will match the codes being used by surrounding municipalities in Hamilton County.

City Manager Burt Johnson announced that the paving project that replaced Dayton Pike through Soddy Daisy came in under the budgeted amount of $4,028,000. The actual cost from Tally Construction was $3,036,000. The difference will go toward the new building to replace the current city hall.

Soddy Daisy has volunteers that lead and participate in activities to improve the city and partner with it. One of the organizations that helps citizens of Soddy Daisy in many ways is Kelcurt Foundation, founded and operated by Curtis Cecil and Kelly Flemmings. It is responsible for establishing and running the Soddy Daisy Community Library, which holds free events and programs to benefit the community throughout the year in addition to making books and other items accessible for everyone. The newest program is the establishment of Kelcurt Farms, growing food much of which is given to those who need it in the community. Kelcurt Foundation will be holding a fundraiser gala “Minerva’s Masquerade” at Cedar Hills Farm on Saturday, March 2, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be dinner, speakers, a silent auction and a time to mingle.

Jim Stewart, another volunteer with several organizations that protect and enhance the environment, such as Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful and the Audubon Society, is organizing the city’s second Arbor Day celebration. This year, 20 flowering trees including Dogwoods, Yoshino and Okame Cherries, Serviceberry, and Hawthorns will be planted at Veterans Park on March 2. Registration for volunteers begins at 9:30 a.m. and activities continue until 6 p.m.

Mayor Steve Everett is asking the community to get involved in the schools within the city. He and City Manager Johnson attended a meeting by Hamilton County Schools that explained the letter grades that were recently given to each school in the system. Daisy Elementary received an “A,” but Soddy Elementary got a “C.” The mayor said that there is underlying information that did not do the schools credit. He urges people to read the additional information explaining what was considered when assigning the letter grades. The information is being made available by Hamilton County Schools.

Mayor Everett said he learned that parent and community involvement in a school is the most important element to promote success. He urges the Soddy Daisy Community to get involved, including attending extracurricular activities. The city already has a Soddy Daisy Trojan Fund that helps to support the eight schools in the city limits. It is available to supplement what may be needed in addition to what the boosters raise for each group. He said, “Soddy Daisy shows up when people ae in need, and asks people to be thoughtful, persistent and considerate of every member of the community.”

