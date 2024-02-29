Hagerty Introduces Legislation To Deport Illegal Immigrants Who Commit DUIs

Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, February 29, 2024
 Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Thursday led his colleagues in introducing the Protect Our Communities From DUIs Act, legislation to both prevent illegal immigrants who have committed DUI from entering the U.S. and to automatically deport illegal immigrants who commit DUI within the United States. Representative Barry Moore (R-AL-02) introduced companion legislation (H.R.6976) in the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed the House with the support of all Republicans and 59 Democrats.

Senator Hagerty said, "President Joe Biden has drastically decreased deportations, even saying that he would fire ICE agents who deported criminal illegal aliens who have not committed felonies because, in his view, ICE agents should 'only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that’s been committed, and I do not count drunk driving as a felony.' ”

The legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Katie Britt (R-AL), Ted Budd (R-NC), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Deb Fisher (R-NE), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

“Our nation is seeing a surge in violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants, and they are not being held accountable,” said Senator Hagerty. “It is unconscionable that illegal immigrants that break our laws and endanger our communities are allowed to remain in the U.S.
President Biden and Democrats’ willingness to pursue far-left immigration policies at the expense of Americans’ safety must end, and I’m pleased to introduce this commonsense legislation that would strengthen our ability to hold illegal immigrants accountable and protect our citizens.”

“President Biden’s open border policies have incentivized lawlessness and turned every state into a border state,” said Senator Blackburn. “This week alone, we have seen an uptick in avoidable violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants with prior records. This legislation by Senator Hagerty takes an important step toward restoring law and order by requiring the immediate deportation of illegal immigrants who endanger communities by driving under the influence.”

Full text of the Protect Our Communities From DUIs Act (S.3833) can be found here.
