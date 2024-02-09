Latest Headlines

East Ridge Continuing Street Work, Multi-Modal Project

  • Friday, February 9, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The city of East Ridge has a lot of work being done on its roads currently and plans for additional work in the future. City Manager Scott Miller told the council that he has needed traffic engineering services many times in the past and has used Steve Meyer with TWM, Inc. At the city council meeting Thursday night, Mayor Brian Williams was authorized to enter into an agreement with TWM for professional traffic engineering services. The cost of the work will be negotiated on a project-by-project basis, not at an hourly rate.

The multi-modal roadway project along Ringgold Road is ongoing. Authorization was given for the city manager to approve a change order for that work from Talley Construction. When originally planning for the work and the contract that was done in April 2022, Chattanooga Gas never indicated that they were planning to relocate gas lines along the street. But at a meeting in February this year, for the first time, Talley was informed that gas lines on the north side of the road would need to be moved. That caused delays and a change order from Talley for $80,973 to compensate for the additional time and labor. East Ridge hopes to be reimbursed for that amount from the Gas Company.

Another big street project will begin on March 1. McBrien Road will be resurfaced from South Terrace to Ringgold Road. The major thoroughfare will need to be milled before resurfacing.

The city manager also gave an update on the new animal shelter. He said delays have occurred due to weather and rain. Work will resume when the weather improves. The next step will be pouring the footings, which will be followed by putting in plumbing. Then the concrete floor will be constructed. It should go quickly once the sun shines again, he said.

On the final vote, property at 12 Sheridan Road was rezoned from R-1 Residential to R-3 Apartment District. The old stone house located there had been divided into a quad-plex in the past but has been unoccupied for a long time. After not being used as a multi-family structure for 180 days, it lost the non-conforming R-3 status. The owner now wishes to renovate the property and again use it for a quad-plex. An additional building on the property, originally built as a garage, had also been rented in the past. The council was assured that there is sufficient parking to accommodate the four units, including two spaces in the old garage. Upgrades will involve both the inside and outside of the building.

A coalition of small cities in Hamilton County was formed in 2015. The cities of Collegedale, East Ridge, Lakesite, Red Bank, Soddy Daisy and the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. joined forces and hired a government relations and communications strategist and divided the cost. The purpose was to join together to have a bigger impact regarding legislative matters that are common to all the small cities. The interlocal agreement is being updated after nine years and East Ridge voted to continue participating in the partnership. The total cost for the professional strategist is $150,000 a year. East Ridge’s portion is 20 percent, or $30,000.

The council also agreed for the city to enter into a sponsorship agreement with Academy Sports and Outdoors. The city will be given $2,600 and a $250 gift card, 20 dozen baseballs, 15 six packs of softballs and 10 soccer balls. In return East Ridge will place Academy Sports banners on fields at Camp Jordan, and distribute marketing materials there as well as promotions for Academy Sports events on the city’s website.

A program that provides guidance and procedures for the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Program, TOSHA, for government employees was last updated in 2016. Updates should be made every seven years. To reflect recent changes in the law, the council voted to establish and implement an updated plan.

Latest Headlines
East Ridge Continuing Street Work, Multi-Modal Project
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
Missy Crutchfield Favors Free School Breakfast And Lunch, Backing Teachers With Raises And Support
Missy Crutchfield Favors Free School Breakfast And Lunch, Backing Teachers With Raises And Support
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
Councilwoman Coonrod Launches Campaign For Tennessee State House District 28
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
Randy Smith: Super Bowl....Super Game Or Super Dud?
Randy Smith: Super Bowl....Super Game Or Super Dud?
  • Sports
  • 2/9/2024
2 Indicted, Charged In 2023 Marion County Homicide
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
1 Person Killed In I-75 Wreck Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/9/2024
Breaking News
East Ridge Continuing Street Work, Multi-Modal Project
  • 2/9/2024

The city of East Ridge has a lot of work being done on its roads currently and plans for additional work in the future. City Manager Scott Miller told the council that he has needed traffic engineering ... more

Missy Crutchfield Favors Free School Breakfast And Lunch, Backing Teachers With Raises And Support
Missy Crutchfield Favors Free School Breakfast And Lunch, Backing Teachers With Raises And Support
  • 2/9/2024

A Crutchfield will be back on the Hamilton County ballot come the primary election March 5. Ms. Crutchfield, daughter of the late Senator Ward Crutchfield, is running against Jackie Anderson ... more

2 Indicted, Charged In 2023 Marion County Homicide
  • 2/9/2024

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging two people in connection to a 2023 homicide. On Feb. 9, 2023, at the request of 12th Judicial ... more

Breaking News
1 Person Killed In I-75 Wreck Thursday
  • 2/9/2024
Case Settled In Matter Of Man Shooting Another For Turning Off The Music At BBQ
Case Settled In Matter Of Man Shooting Another For Turning Off The Music At BBQ
  • 2/9/2024
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., Fire And Police Chief Praised At Council Meeting
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., Fire And Police Chief Praised At Council Meeting
  • 2/9/2024
1 Person Shot On Wilcox Boulevard
  • 2/8/2024
Hamilton County Pulls Request To Rezone Portion Of McDonald Farm In Order To Evaluate Alternatives
  • 2/8/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Pueblo’s MoH Recipients
Profiles Of Valor: Pueblo’s MoH Recipients
  • 2/9/2024
Is This The Best We Can Do? - And Response (2)
  • 2/8/2024
Support Public Education, Not Private School Vouchers
  • 2/9/2024
Slap On The Wrist, Again
  • 2/9/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 9
  • 2/9/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Hungry For Another National Title Quest
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Softball Hungry For Another National Title Quest
  • 2/8/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Announces MLS NEXT Pro Schedule
  • 2/8/2024
Randy Smith: Super Bowl....Super Game Or Super Dud?
Randy Smith: Super Bowl....Super Game Or Super Dud?
  • 2/9/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
UTC Women Hold Samford To 39 Points In SoCon Road Win
  • 2/8/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Secures Top Recognition In 2023 IRONMAN Athletes' Choice Awards
  • 2/8/2024
Stacey Alexander: Governor Lee’s Veracity Has Hit Home
  • 2/9/2024
American Inns Of Court Raises $21,437 For Children's Advocacy Center
American Inns Of Court Raises $21,437 For Children's Advocacy Center
  • 2/9/2024
Preserving A Picturesque America To Paint Historic Sketch From Inside Point Park
  • 2/9/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 2/9/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/8/2024
CSO Presents Ben Van Winkle And The Figment Feb. 17
CSO Presents Ben Van Winkle And The Figment Feb. 17
  • 2/8/2024
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Drinking Habits
  • 2/9/2024
The North River Concert Series Hosts Clare Donohue And Randy Wensel Feb. 16
The North River Concert Series Hosts Clare Donohue And Randy Wensel Feb. 16
  • 2/8/2024
PHOTOS: Remembering Toby Keith
  • 2/8/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Pueblo’s MoH Recipients
Profiles Of Valor: Pueblo’s MoH Recipients
  • 2/9/2024
Is This The Best We Can Do? - And Response (2)
  • 2/8/2024
Support Public Education, Not Private School Vouchers
  • 2/9/2024
Dining
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With Zarzour’s Café During Its Reprieve
  • 2/9/2024
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
Five Wits Brewing Company Presents The Pickleball Project
  • 2/8/2024
The Creag At McLemore Plans Special Valentine's Dinner
  • 2/7/2024
Business/Government
CBL Properties Has 6.7% Increase In Quarterly Dividend
  • 2/8/2024
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Feb. 12-16
  • 2/8/2024
Fugitive Booked On Warrant For Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/9/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Love At First Sight: Staging Tips for Buyers To Fall Head Over Heels
Kadi Brown: Love At First Sight: Staging Tips for Buyers To Fall Head Over Heels
  • 2/8/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 1-7
  • 2/9/2024
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
American Heraldry Society Honors School Of Theology With The 2024 Design Award
  • 2/5/2024
Student Scene
GPS Celebrates National Girls And Women In Sports Day
GPS Celebrates National Girls And Women In Sports Day
  • 2/8/2024
GNTC Students Awarded Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship
  • 2/7/2024
Origins Expert Paul Nelson To Speak At Southern Adventist University
Origins Expert Paul Nelson To Speak At Southern Adventist University
  • 2/7/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To SAU Student Noemi Lozano
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To SAU Student Noemi Lozano
  • 2/9/2024
Hamilton To Host Joint Moves Event In Calhoun
  • 2/8/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Providing Free Heart Health Assessments During American Heart Month
  • 2/8/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Johnny Cash And Johnny Paycheck
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Johnny Cash And Johnny Paycheck
  • 2/7/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns Group A Qualifying Round Win
  • 2/3/2024
Tennessee Pollinator Efforts Recognized By International Non-Profit
  • 2/2/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: It's Been About Giving Since The Beginning
Bob Tamasy: It's Been About Giving Since The Beginning
  • 2/8/2024
Jon Meacham To Keynote 2024 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/7/2024
"The Look Of Love" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/6/2024
Obituaries
Henry Eugene Foster
Henry Eugene Foster
  • 2/9/2024
John Wayne Werner
John Wayne Werner
  • 2/9/2024
John “Jack” McCarty
John “Jack” McCarty
  • 2/9/2024
Area Obituaries
Monroe, Barbara Jane Hyde (Athens)
Monroe, Barbara Jane Hyde (Athens)
  • 2/9/2024
Clarke, Raymond "Ray" (Rising Fawn)
Clarke, Raymond "Ray" (Rising Fawn)
  • 2/9/2024
Lewis, Andrew Lee "Junior" (Sequatchie)
Lewis, Andrew Lee "Junior" (Sequatchie)
  • 2/9/2024