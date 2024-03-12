Matthew Trollinger Chosen As Signal Mountain City Manager; Various Town Fees Increase

Effective April 15, Matthew Trollinger will become Signal Mountain’s new town manager. He is currently the town manager for Somerset, Md.

At the Monday town council meeting, a resolution passed that the new town manager, does not have to live in the corporate limits of the town, which has been the practice in the past. Terms relating to the relocation package offered to him were also clarified. If he resigns within the first through 12th month of his employment, 100 percent of the relocation and moving expenses will be reimbursed to the town. If he resigns during the 13th through the 24th month of his agreement, the city will be reimbursed for 50 percent of those expenses. Mayor Charles Poss was authorized to execute the contract with Mr. Trollenger.

Council member Clay Crumbliss thanked Interim City Manager Matt Justice for not just filling in for the position, but continuing “carrying the torch and moving the city forward.” He will return to his previous position of Water Utility Director after Mr. Trollinger begins.

In an effort to cover costs for services provided by the town, several fee increases will be implemented after they were passed on the final vote. One of those is raising certain public works fees including the use of the transfer station for non-residents. There is an option for paying an annual fee or use by the day. There also will be right-of-way encroachment application fees and a refundable deposit. The town will require over 24 hours’ notice prior to beginning work. The new conditions in the ordinance are aimed at street cuts made by utilities to ensure that the roads will be restored to their original condition.

The costs associated with holding court in the city will be covered by new fees. And there will be other charges to cover costs related to both written and electronic citations. Some of the expenses associated with court are paying the judge, officers and town employees to be present. The judge will impose court costs for all guilty verdicts or dismissed cases in addition to various other charges such as for contempt of court and vehicle registration violations. The judge will have the discretion of dismissing court fees.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department recently purchased an air compressor that was not in the budget. It has been determined that it is an eligible expense for American Rescue Plan funds. The council voted to retroactively pay for the breathing air compressor equipment using $52,754 from remaining ARP funds.

The fire department will also be hiring five part-time firefighters. The town will pay less for part-time employees filling any vacancies rather than using full-time employees and paying them overtime.The department’s budget is sufficient to provide protective equipment for each of the five. The organizational chart for the department was revised to include the new part-time positions.

The council has agreed to provide matching funds for two grants coming from Public Entity Partners both to be used to increase security. The Property Conservation Grant will give up to $2,000 that will be used to assist in payment for additional security cameras to cover the entrance to the server room and in the town’s parking lots. The other Cyber Security Grant for $1,500 will be used to help pay for a new server that was purchased in October 2023.

Councilman Andrew Gardner was appointed to be the council liaison to the Parks and Recreation Board.

The town manager was authorized to enter into a contract with Waycaster, CPA, LLC to audit town accounts for fiscal year 2024 at a cost not to exceed $25,000.

The town is trying to raise awareness of the importance of recycling, cardboard in particular. It should be taken to the recycling center, but some residents dispose of it at the transfer station instead, where the town must pay $59 per ton to have it taken away to the landfill. Cardboard that is left at the recycling center can be sold for $15 per ton. So the city saves $74 per ton if it is taken there. A possible solution from the recycling committee is to put a dumpster at the transfer station that will be dedicated for collecting cardboard.

At the next council meeting, Interim City Manager Justice will give an update to the sidewalk project planned for the Old Town neighborhood.