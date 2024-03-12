TVA Asking Public Input On What To Do With Downtown Chattanooga Complex

TVA is launching a process to gather community feedback on the potential renovation, demolition, and/or sale of the agency’s downtown office complex in Chattanooga.

The Draft Environmental Assessment gives potential options for how the project "could align TVA’s downtown Chattanooga office footprint with current and future business needs," officials said.

In July 2023, TVA issued a request for proposal for replacement office space in the downtown Chattanooga area. Any replacement office would be evaluated separately under applicable environmental laws and regulations.

The TVA Chattanooga Office Complex Renovation, Demolition, and/or Sale Environmental Assessment is available for a 30-day public review and comment period at www.tva.com/nepa .

TVA will also host an in-person open house from 5-7 p.m. on March 26 at Miller Plaza, 850 Market St, Chattanooga. Visit www.tva.com/nepa for meeting details.

The public comment period is open and ends on April 10. To ensure consideration, comments must be submitted or postmarked by the end of the comment period. Comments can be submitted online at www.tva.com/nepa, by email to nepa@tva.gov, and in writing to Tennessee Valley Authority, ATTN: Erica McLamb, NEPA Specialist, 400 W Summit Hill Dr., WT 11-B, Knoxville, TN 37902. Please note that all comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.

TVA in June of 1979 had announced the $140 million project that would span Broad Street and be by far the largest downtown project and one of the largest ever undertaken in the state.

TVA had completed its massive office complex by 1985. The five-building complex included 1,149,000 square feet with space for almost 3,000 employees. Many TVA employees now work from home.

TVA seeks public input on the four alternatives being considered:



Alternative 1– No Action Alternative - This alternative would involve TVA retaining ownership of the office complex. TVA would continue to maintain the facilities and utilize the 1.4 million square feet of space indefinitely.

Alternative 2 – Demolish Buildings and Convey Land - This alternative would involve TVA demolishing the complex, either in stages or all at once, and selling the land. The method of demolition would be mechanical demolition with the exact means and methods to be determined by the demolition contractor. Demolition of the structures would require the strategic closure of one or more of the adjacent roadways (Chestnut Street, Market Street, Broad Street, and West 12th Street). The buildings would be demolished to the basement elevation, estimated to be between 20 to 25 feet below street level.

Alternative 3 – Convey Buildings and Land - This alternative would involve TVA selling the land and buildings “as-is, where-is” by any means permissible within TVA’s disposal authorities, which could include but are not limited to, public auction or transfer to the General Service Administration – an independent agency of the United States government established in 1949 to help manage and support the basic functioning of federal agencies. Once conveyed, it is possible that the new owner could demolish and construct new buildings, renovate the existing buildings, or use the existing buildings as-is.

Alternative 4 – Partial Retention and Renovation - This alternative would involve retention and renovation of selected space to support modern employee needs and conveyance of the remaining buildings and land through the means described in Alternatives 2 or 3 (demolish, as is, or a combination thereof). Options considered under this alternative are described below:

Alternative 4(a) – TVA would convey four buildings (Signal Place, Lookout Place, Blue Ridge, and Missionary Ridge) through the means described in Alternative 2 and/or 3 and retain Monteagle Place for the purpose of consolidating and housing operational infrastructure and functions that are either already located in Monteagle Place or dispersed throughout the complex.

Alternative 4(b) – Retrofit and modernize Monteagle Place, Signal Place, and Lookout Place. Any retrofit would need to include the construction of necessary underlying infrastructure. If this option were exercised, TVA would convey the remaining buildings through the means described in Alternative 2 and/or 3.

Alternative 4(c) – Retrofit and modernize Monteagle Place and Signal Place. If this option were exercised, TVA would convey the remaining buildings through the means described in Alternative 2 and/or 3.