Senator Colton Moore Perpetually Banned From House Floor For Disparaging Remarks About Late Speaker

A Georgia state senator from Dade County has been perpetually banned from the state House floor and anteroom after disparaging remarks he made about the late House Speaker David Ralston.

While other legislators were praising Speaker Ralston and unveiling his portrait, Senator Colton Moore said, "This body is about to memorialize, in my opinion, one of the most corrupt Georgia leaders that we are ever going to see in my lifetime."

House Speaker Jon Burns responded by saying the 53rd District senator would be forever banned from going on the House floor.

Speaker Burns said Senator Moore had "impugned the integrity of our dear friend, and we all know that his remarks are not true."

Senator Moore was the only nay vote against naming a building at the University of North Georgia in honor of Speaker Ralston.

Senator Moore and a group of other legislators earlier were critical of Speaker Ralston, a defense attorney, for using "legislative leave" some 900 times to delay court cases.

Senator Moore told the Rome Tribune that he stands by his remarks and said he has no reason to go on the House side of the Capitol.

Senator Moore, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, is currently up for re-election. Angela Pence of Chickamauga is also running in the Republican primary.