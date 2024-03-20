2 Arrested After Sheriff's Deputies Utilize ALPR To Locate Stolen Vehicle

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the area on Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 a.m., around the 7400 block of Bonny Oaks was alerted by his in-car Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) of a possible stolen vehicle in front of him. The vehicle was a red Ford F-150. The vehicle turned into the Waffle House parking lot at 7705 Lee Highway where the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as William Hoard, and the passenger, Ashley Pedigo, were both detained. Dispatchers advised the vehicle was stolen out of Whitfield County.



The passenger, Ms. Pedigo, was found to have an active warrant out of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. Hoard and Ms. Pedigo were both taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.



“Time and time again, the introduction of automatic license plate readers in our operations has proven to be a useful and beneficial tool for helping mitigate crime in Hamilton County. As your Sheriff, I will continue to lead the way in the use of innovative technology in order to deliver the highest level of law enforcement services throughout Hamilton County,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.



While being searched inside the Hamilton County Jail, Hoard was found to be concealing a small wrapper inside of his mouth that contained 1.6 grams of a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.



Ms. Pedigo was booked on her existing warrant and Hoard was charged with theft of property, manufacture, deliver, sale, or possession of methamphetamine, and introduction of contraband in a penal institution.