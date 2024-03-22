Latest Headlines

Historic Sequatchie Valley Property Goes Up For Sale; Ketner's Mill Fair Still On

  • Friday, March 22, 2024

There will still be a Ketner's Mill country fair at the historic property at Whitwell this fall, but it will be the last for the McDonald family, property specialist Henry Glascock said.

He said his firm has been contracted to sell the 117-125-acre Sequatchie Valley property that has long been held by the McDonalds.

Mr. Glascock said current owner Frank McDonald Jr., is retiring and decided to sell.

Mr. McDonald said, "The fair has been running for 45 years and we now have second generation vendors practicing the crafts their parents taught them. The fair is what provides the energy to keep the mill in good repair and keeps it from the otherwise slow decay that might happen.

"The mill ran from 1868 until 1975 commercially and then has run once each year for the fair."

The asking price is "2.5 million or best offer."

Mr. Glascock, who handles many auctions in the Chattanooga area, said this will be a straight sale and not an auction.

He said, "Some school ought to buy it for student camps and outings.

"The property is so pretty that special events should be held there throughout the year, not just once a year."

The historic mill is the central feature of the property, which includes 1.19 miles of river frontage and .44 miles of road frontage.

There are two single-family homes and some barns.

Call Mr. Glascock for more information at 423 991-7221.

There will still be a Ketner's Mill country fair at the historic property at Whitwell this fall, but it will be the last for the McDonald family, property specialist Henry Glascock said. He ... more

