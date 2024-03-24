Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOCANEGRA MONTOYA, JOSE CARLOS
9335 CADDO LN OOLTEWAH, 373638666
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE
3604 HIGHLAND TERRACE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GONZALEZ RETANA, ANDERZON E
283 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, AMISADAY
HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODOLFO, POOB PAAU
UNKNOWN ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TEMPLETON, NIKKI
2210 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WAGNER, DERRICK L
128 BRACKIN RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WAGNER, PATRICIA L
128 BRACKIN RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|BEAMAN, JAYLON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BURROUGHS, LATONYA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- STALKING
|
|COATES, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CROWDER, KAYLESHIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUMBLEY, JANICE GAY
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 05/03/1952
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FREEMAN, KENDALL R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GONZALEZ RETANA, ANDERZON E
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/07/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/12/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOWARD, KRISTIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBST
|
|HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KAY, STACEY M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAYNE, JAMES DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|LAZENBY, ULYSSES
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/24/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/08/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CAR JACKING
- KIDNAPPING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|LOUDERMILK, CHAD BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, NATALIE BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/12/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIERSON, WADE JR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROGER, COLLIS WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YEILD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TEMPLETON, NIKKI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/03/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WADE, JUAN ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
|
|WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILSON, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRIVATED)
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|XILOJ SONTAY, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|