Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMAN, JAYLON MALIK

1805 BENNINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062700

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOCANEGRA MONTOYA, JOSE CARLOS

9335 CADDO LN OOLTEWAH, 373638666

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT



BURROUGHS, LATONYA LOUISE

6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW

225 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STALKING



CLEM, CHASITY ALISHA JEAN

5822 LOUISE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



COATES, BRANDON L

4518 HIXSON PIKE, APT I3 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CROWDER, KAYLESHIA

1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUMBLEY, JANICE GAY

124 HOWARD DRIVE FORT OGELETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FREEMAN, KENDALL R

2614 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072743

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE

3604 HIGHLAND TERRACE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GONZALEZ RETANA, ANDERZON E

283 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB

2328 WOOTEN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

6419 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOWARD, KRISTIE

3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBST



HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

104 N ST.

MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKAY, STACEY M2103 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLAYNE, JAMES DYLAN240 GRIFFITH CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 373976912Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELAZENBY, ULYSSES4160 FOREST ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB22226 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTCAR JACKINGKIDNAPPINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERLOUDERMILK, CHAD BRADLEY3111 MARKET STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE217 WINCHESTER ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, NATALIE BROOKE210 ROGERS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPEDRO, PEDRO F2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ, AMISADAYHIXSON,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERSON, WADE JR2468 CONUTY ROAD 50 RICEVILLE, 37342Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERODOLFO, POOB PAAUUNKNOWN ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGER, COLLIS WESLEY20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO YEILD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEMPLETON, NIKKI2210 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER431 Lullwater Rd Chattanooga, 374051321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF BUSINESSWADE, JUAN ORTIZ1605 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)WAGNER, DERRICK L128 BRACKIN RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWAGNER, PATRICIA L128 BRACKIN RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER89 HERMAN SMITH RD PIKEVILLE, 373674421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRIVATED)INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSXILOJ SONTAY, JULIO4310 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BEAMAN, JAYLON MALIK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURROUGHS, LATONYA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/09/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STALKING COATES, BRANDON L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CROWDER, KAYLESHIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUMBLEY, JANICE GAY

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 05/03/1952

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FREEMAN, KENDALL R

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GONZALEZ RETANA, ANDERZON E

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/07/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/20/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/12/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, KRISTIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBST HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING KAY, STACEY M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAYNE, JAMES DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE LAZENBY, ULYSSES

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 12/24/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/08/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CAR JACKING

KIDNAPPING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER LOUDERMILK, CHAD BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/13/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/12/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, NATALIE BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/12/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PEDRO, PEDRO F

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/10/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERSON, WADE JR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROGER, COLLIS WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YEILD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TEMPLETON, NIKKI

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/03/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PUBLIC INTOXICATION THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS WADE, JUAN ORTIZ

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILSON, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRIVATED)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS XILOJ SONTAY, JULIO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/01/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





