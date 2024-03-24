Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Sunday, March 24, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMAN, JAYLON MALIK 
1805 BENNINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062700 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOCANEGRA MONTOYA, JOSE CARLOS 
9335 CADDO LN OOLTEWAH, 373638666 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

BURROUGHS, LATONYA LOUISE 
6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW 
225 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STALKING

CLEM, CHASITY ALISHA JEAN 
5822 LOUISE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

COATES, BRANDON L 
4518 HIXSON PIKE, APT I3 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CROWDER, KAYLESHIA 
1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUMBLEY, JANICE GAY 
124 HOWARD DRIVE FORT OGELETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FREEMAN, KENDALL R 
2614 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072743 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE 
3604 HIGHLAND TERRACE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GONZALEZ RETANA, ANDERZON E 
283 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB 
2328 WOOTEN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON 
6419 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, KRISTIE 
3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBST

HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
104 N ST.

MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KAY, STACEY M 
2103 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAYNE, JAMES DYLAN 
240 GRIFFITH CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 373976912 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LAZENBY, ULYSSES 
4160 FOREST ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB 
22226 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CAR JACKING
KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

LOUDERMILK, CHAD BRADLEY 
3111 MARKET STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE 
217 WINCHESTER ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, NATALIE BROOKE 
210 ROGERS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEDRO, PEDRO F 
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, AMISADAY 
HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERSON, WADE JR 
2468 CONUTY ROAD 50 RICEVILLE, 37342 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RODOLFO, POOB PAAU 
UNKNOWN ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGER, COLLIS WESLEY 
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO YEILD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN 
3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEMPLETON, NIKKI 
2210 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER 
431 Lullwater Rd Chattanooga, 374051321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

WADE, JUAN ORTIZ 
1605 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

WAGNER, DERRICK L 
128 BRACKIN RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WAGNER, PATRICIA L 
128 BRACKIN RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER 
89 HERMAN SMITH RD PIKEVILLE, 373674421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRIVATED)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

XILOJ SONTAY, JULIO 
4310 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BEAMAN, JAYLON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURROUGHS, LATONYA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
CAMPBELL, DUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • STALKING
COATES, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROWDER, KAYLESHIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUMBLEY, JANICE GAY
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 05/03/1952
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FREEMAN, KENDALL R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FUSSELL, JULIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GONZALEZ RETANA, ANDERZON E
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/07/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDWICK, DYLAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/12/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, KRISTIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBST
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KAY, STACEY M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAYNE, JAMES DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LAZENBY, ULYSSES
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/24/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/08/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CAR JACKING
  • KIDNAPPING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
LOUDERMILK, CHAD BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCCABE, DANIEL SPIKE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, NATALIE BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/12/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERSON, WADE JR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROGER, COLLIS WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YEILD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TEMPLETON, NIKKI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/03/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
WADE, JUAN ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
WILKEY, SCOTT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILSON, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRIVATED)
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
XILOJ SONTAY, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



