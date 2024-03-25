Latest Headlines

Hotel, 300-Unit Multi-Family Project To Be Built Near Stadium

  • Monday, March 25, 2024

A hotel and a 300-unit multi-family project are just some of the developments on the drawing board near the planned Southside Stadium, master planner Jim Irwin said Monday.

Mr. Irwin told members of the city and county Bond Boards - holding a joint meeting - that S9 Architecture of New York is drawing up plans for the multi-family project to be just outside the new field for the Chattanooga Lookouts.

He said work on that project will begin the same time as the stadium construction at the Wheland Foundry/Lookout Pipe site. Stadium construction is expected to take 18-24 months.

Mr. Irwin unveiled renditions of the multi-family project as well as new views of the "community" stadium. He said design work is complete on the stadium, while parties involved still finalize the complicated financing scheme.

The two boards approved amendments to economic and interlocal agreements dealing with the stadium.

Lee Brouner, county finance director, said the county is on board as long as a development agreement is in place detailing multiple developments that will fuel the TIF fund with new taxes and not leave the city and county holding the bag.

The city and county are jointly backing $80 million in bonds, while the city is involved in use of some of its revenues, including TIF funds and hotel/motel taxes, on much of the rest.

The Lookouts are to provide $3 million toward the construction.

The club will backstop $16 million also needed as costs of the stadium went up, while property owners, Perimeter Development, are backing $10 million. Those would only be called if TIF revenues were short.

Mr. Irwin said many people see "an eyesore" when they look at the site of rusty buildings, but he said he sees a thing of beauty. He said the collection of old industrial buildings when repurposed will make a dramatic backdrop for the stadium.

He joked that the Lookouts will hold an advantage as opposing batters will be awed by the outfield scene. 

Mr. Irwin said some of the masonry on the still-standing buildings is of a type no longer seen.

The developer of major projects in Atlanta and Nashville around old buildings said the location just below a looming Lookout Mountain is a one-of-a-kind site.

He cited Camden Yards at Baltimore as another ball field built around historic buildings.

Bill Payne, city chief engineer, said the city has reached an agreement with TDEC regarding the brownfield site. He said a number of drillings have taken place and "essentially we are dealing with foundry sand."

A traffic study is underway.

Latest Headlines
$25 Million In Federal Funds To Aid Southside Connector, Widening Cummings Highway, Other Projects
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2024
Tennessee Football - Iamaleava’s Leadership, O-Line Development Serve As Focal Points For Spring Camp
Tennessee Football - Iamaleava’s Leadership, O-Line Development Serve As Focal Points For Spring Camp
  • Sports
  • 3/25/2024
Hotel, 300-Unit Multi-Family Project To Be Built Near Stadium
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2024
Approval Given For $115 Million TIF For Westside, Bend Projects
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2024
Officials Mum On Soddy Daisy Wreck; Cite Ongoing Investigation
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2024
Senator Blackburn To Visit Southern Border In Eagle Pass, Tx.
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2024
Breaking News
Approval Given For $115 Million TIF For Westside, Bend Projects
  • 3/25/2024

The City Industrial Development Board on Monday gave final approval to a $115 million Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan for the Westside rebuild and The Bend project at the 300-acre Alstom site. ... more

Officials Mum On Soddy Daisy Wreck; Cite Ongoing Investigation
  • 3/25/2024

Officials are not releasing information on a Soddy Daisy wreck in which early reports said two people were killed and others injured. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said, "The District Attorney’s ... more

Senator Blackburn To Visit Southern Border In Eagle Pass, Tx.
  • 3/25/2024

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will visit the southern border in Eagle Pass, Tx. on Tuesday, amid the sovereignty battle between the Biden administration ... more

Breaking News
Man With Machete, Large Fixed-Blade Knife Arrested For North Chattanooga Stabbing
Man With Machete, Large Fixed-Blade Knife Arrested For North Chattanooga Stabbing
  • 3/25/2024
Election For Volkswagen Workers To Join UAW Will Be April 17-19
  • 3/25/2024
Gas Prices Rise 20.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/25/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 3/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/25/2024
Opinion
Follow Milwaukee Municipal Waste Sewage Treatment Plant's Example
  • 3/24/2024
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
  • 3/22/2024
National Medal Of Honor Day
National Medal Of Honor Day
  • 3/25/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - March 25, 2024
  • 3/25/2024
What's Working?
  • 3/25/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
  • 3/25/2024
Paul Payne: New Lookouts Stadium Evidence Of Paradigm Shift In Minor League Baseball
Paul Payne: New Lookouts Stadium Evidence Of Paradigm Shift In Minor League Baseball
  • 3/24/2024
Randy Smith: LSU Is Easy To Dislike
Randy Smith: LSU Is Easy To Dislike
  • 3/25/2024
Dan Fleser: Buoyed Vols Headed To The Sweet 16
Dan Fleser: Buoyed Vols Headed To The Sweet 16
  • 3/24/2024
Tennessee Football - Iamaleava’s Leadership, O-Line Development Serve As Focal Points For Spring Camp
Tennessee Football - Iamaleava’s Leadership, O-Line Development Serve As Focal Points For Spring Camp
  • 3/25/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Adjust My Crown
Life With Ferris: Adjust My Crown
  • 3/25/2024
Dan Reuter Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Dan Reuter Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 3/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Civil War - And How
Jerry Summers: Civil War - And How
  • 3/25/2024
CARTA Announces Easter Schedule
  • 3/25/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/25/2024
Entertainment
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
  • 3/25/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
  • 3/25/2024
Bessie Smith’s Big 9 Music Fest Returns April 13-14
  • 3/22/2024
Kristy Cox, “Australian Queen” Of Bluegrass, To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton March 30
Kristy Cox, “Australian Queen” Of Bluegrass, To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton March 30
  • 3/22/2024
The Mountain Opry Will Be Held Saturday At The Bachman Community Center
  • 3/22/2024
Opinion
Follow Milwaukee Municipal Waste Sewage Treatment Plant's Example
  • 3/24/2024
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
  • 3/22/2024
National Medal Of Honor Day
National Medal Of Honor Day
  • 3/25/2024
Dining
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
Business/Government
Insurance Incorporated Announces Agency Additions
Insurance Incorporated Announces Agency Additions
  • 3/25/2024
Interstate Construction Halted For Easter Holiday Travel
  • 3/25/2024
7 Juveniles Arrested After Burglaries And Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/25/2024
Real Estate
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
  • 3/21/2024
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
  • 3/21/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 14-20
  • 3/21/2024
Student Scene
Inaugural McCallie Gala And Auction Raises Over $500,000
Inaugural McCallie Gala And Auction Raises Over $500,000
  • 3/25/2024
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Honors Hamilton County Students Brown, Lee, And Lin As Civics Essay Winners
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Honors Hamilton County Students Brown, Lee, And Lin As Civics Essay Winners
  • 3/25/2024
Maurquez Thompson Selected For Expanding Diversity In Economics Summer Institute
Maurquez Thompson Selected For Expanding Diversity In Economics Summer Institute
  • 3/23/2024
Living Well
Attorney General Skrmetti Applauds Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Efforts
  • 3/22/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Breaks Ground On New East Hamilton Memory Care Community
Morning Pointe Senior Living Breaks Ground On New East Hamilton Memory Care Community
  • 3/22/2024
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Channels Nearly $17M Into Local Nonprofits Through Donor Advised Funds
  • 3/21/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
Rep. Dan Howell Seeks Expansion Of Water Releases On Ocoee River
  • 3/25/2024
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
  • 3/25/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
  • 3/23/2024
Travel
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Taking A Brief Look At Life’s Brevity
Bob Tamasy: Taking A Brief Look At Life’s Brevity
  • 3/25/2024
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
  • 3/21/2024
"Momma, I Have To Go" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/20/2024
Obituaries
Diane Louise Hulgan
Diane Louise Hulgan
  • 3/25/2024
Ruth Elaine Raines
Ruth Elaine Raines
  • 3/25/2024
Daphne Johnson
Daphne Johnson
  • 3/25/2024