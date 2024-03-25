$25 Million In Federal Funds To Aid Southside Connector, Widening Cummings Highway, Other Projects

Officials on Monday announced some $25 million in federal funds for a variety of Chattanooga projects that include:

$6.4 million for the Alton Park connector trail on the Southside.

$5 million for widening of Cummings Highway in Lookout Valley. It will impact two railroad underpasses and go from Brown's Ferry Road to Tennessee Avenue. It will add a median, turn lanes and shoulders.

$4 million for EPB quantum projects.

$3.5 million for the UTC quantum Center.

$3.5 million for Broad Street redesign between the Aquarium and MLK Boulevard.

$2.4 million for UTC Mobility Ecosystems project.

$1.5 million for 211 expansion by United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

$850,000 for Chattanooga Police Department technology upgrades.

“As Chattanooga’s Congressman, I’ve vowed to listen to my constituents and fight for what’s best for Chattanooga and East Tennessee in Congress. These investments in our local economy, police force, and city infrastructure will make Chattanooga an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. I’m thankful for leaders such as Mayor Kelly and outstanding community groups like United Way, EPB, and UTC for working with me to bring these investments to Chattanooga.”

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said,

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “These are significant investments that will inject new life into our infrastructure, build up our outdoors assets, spur economic development and upgrade public safety. I want to thank Congressman Fleischmann for delivering these investments, and for his partnership with the city and key community partners like UTC, EPB and the United Way.”

Also attending the press conference were EPB CEO David Wade, UTC Chancellor Steve Angle and officials from the United Way and Chattanooga Police Department.

To access the graphics about the projects shown at today’s press conference, click here.



To read more about the purpose of the community projects funded, read the letters Rep. Fleischmann sent making the requests here.