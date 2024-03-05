Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 
5895 STONEWALL DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER 
5420 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BEARD, MORGAN LEIGH 
1206 PARK FORREST DRIVE FT.

OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

CALHOUN, BRANDON LOVELACE 
3820 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

CRUMP, JOSHUA LEE 
1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CAR OVER $10000)

DAVIS, SHANIA SUEANN 
263 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT 
HOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON 
5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESCOBAR, ALIX CARLOS 
3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (SECOND OFFENSE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GLASS, ELGEN JAMAR 
417 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GODINEZ OROZCO, ELISA MORIBEL 
1405 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

GUTIERREZ, JULIO EZEQUIAL JUAN 
819 DARRYL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARRIS, TOREY LEMIKA 
2008 SHERMAN STRTEET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
FALSE REPORTS

HORTON, ADRIANNA SUE ANN 
10425 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

HUBBARD, ASHLEY PATRICE 
3217 VALLEY VIEW ST POWDER SPRINGS, 30127 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STALKING

HUBBARD, TRACY MICHELLE 
6532 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
HARASSMENT

JONES, HUNTER MALCOLM 
1413 MOWBRAY PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

JONES, TERRANCE DEWON 
908 HICKS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

JUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE 
12475 BURROUHGS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA 
4743 RUBY RED DR APT 308 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS 
6806 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

MCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON 
2214 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF A FIREARM)

MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY 
2300WILSON ST APT 7F CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCMATH, JERRY LEE 
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCMEANS, ALLEN G 
208 TELFORD RD SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY 
5867 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORAN RODRIQUEZ, JOSE 
1712 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MORGAN, CABE PHILLIP 
10628 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MURRAY, AARON DOUGLAS 
263 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RAMIREZ, LILIANA ELIZABETH 
711 JUNIPER AVE DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REED, SAMUEL GEORGE 
813 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STANFORD, WILLIAM ROBIN 
7021 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SUMRALL, MADELYN 
9783 HAVEN PORT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

THOMPSON, JAMES DOUGLAS 
6816 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TURNER, SHELBY 
102 COUNTY ROAD 804 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE 
5003 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN 
1552 MARSH LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BEARD, MORGAN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/26/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS
CALHOUN, BRANDON LOVELACE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
COX, CRYSTAL LEANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
DAVIS, SHANIA SUEANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GLASS, ELGEN JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GODINEZ OROZCO, ELISA MORIBEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
HARRIS, TOREY LEMIKA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • FALSE REPORTS
HORTON, ADRIANNA SUE ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
HUBBARD, ASHLEY PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • STALKING
HUBBARD, TRACY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JONES, HUNTER MALCOLM
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/18/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/21/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
JUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
MCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/25/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF A FIREARM)
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCMEANS, ALLEN G
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, CABE PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MURRAY, AARON DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAMIREZ, LILIANA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STANFORD, WILLIAM ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/14/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SUMRALL, MADELYN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
THOMPSON, JAMES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TURNER, SHELBY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S





Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2024
Austin-East Ends Brainerd Run Short Of State Berth
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/4/2024
Comeback Effort Falls Short For Walker Valley
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/4/2024
PHOTOS: Brainerd Hosts Austin East In Sectional Match
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/4/2024
Covenant Baseball Loses 16-10 To Emory
  • Sports
  • 3/4/2024
UTC Golf Teams Shooting For Top Spot In Respective Tournaments
  • Sports
  • 3/4/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/5/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 5895 STONEWALL DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DOMESTIC ... more

Shooter, Victims Identified In Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road
Shooter, Victims Identified In Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road
  • 3/4/2024

Police have identified Christian Gil as the shooter in an incident on Friday on North Moore Road that left three people dead. Police said the 29-year-old Gil shot and killed Jessica Smith, ... more

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
Bradley County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dies At 41
  • 3/4/2024

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office announced the death of 41-year-old Sgt. Chris Callahan. The announcement said, “The sudden loss of Sergeant Callahan has deeply affected Sheriff Steve Lawson ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 3/4/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/4/2024
3 Patrol Cars Damaged In Pursuit Of Burglary Suspect
  • 3/3/2024
Plan Chattanooga Sees Need For 46,000 New Housing Units In Next 20 Years
Plan Chattanooga Sees Need For 46,000 New Housing Units In Next 20 Years
  • 3/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/3/2024
Opinion
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - March 4, 2024
  • 3/4/2024
What Ben Franklin Feared
  • 3/4/2024
Legislative Update From Yusuf Hakeem For March 4
  • 3/4/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: These Vols Look Built For A Deep March Run
Wiedmer: These Vols Look Built For A Deep March Run
  • 3/3/2024
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
  • 3/3/2024
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
Randy Smith: Don't Forget Pearl Moore
  • 3/4/2024
Covenant Baseball Loses 16-10 To Emory
  • 3/4/2024
UTC Golf Teams Shooting For Top Spot In Respective Tournaments
  • 3/4/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Please, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
  • 3/4/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Valoria Armstrong
  • 3/4/2024
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
Jerry Summers: Muscle Shoals Canal(s)
  • 3/4/2024
Artist Talk With Adam Parker Smith Offered On Wednesday
Artist Talk With Adam Parker Smith Offered On Wednesday
  • 3/4/2024
Chambliss Center For Children Hosts Virtual Foster Care Info Night
Chambliss Center For Children Hosts Virtual Foster Care Info Night
  • 3/4/2024
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg - David Moore, The Kid From Alton Park U.S.A.
  • 3/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
Best of Grizzard - Television Preachers
  • 3/5/2024
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
Lee Choral Union And Chorale To Present “Psalms, Hymns And Spiritual Songs” Thursday
  • 3/4/2024
"Boundaries" And Producer Fred Rohan Vargas Coming To Barking Legs March 17
  • 3/4/2024
Opinion
Old McDonald Had A Farm E-I-E-We Owe
  • 3/4/2024
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - March 4, 2024
  • 3/4/2024
Dining
Cambridge Square Welcomes Cleveland’s Marthie Ann’s To Ooltewah
  • 3/4/2024
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
  • 3/1/2024
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
  • 3/1/2024
Business/Government
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Announces 2024 NextLevel Business Accelerator Cohort
  • 3/4/2024
Lafayette Goodwill Grand Opening Set For March 7
  • 3/4/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/4/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/4/2024
Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With New Hires And Expands To New Suite In Loveman’s Building
  • 3/1/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week
  • 2/28/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
Outdoors
Crabtree Farms Hosts 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale And Festival
  • 3/4/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
  • 3/2/2024
Spring Break Activities Offered At Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Parks
  • 3/1/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
Bob Tamasy: Coping With The Perplexing Perils Of Prosperity
  • 3/4/2024
Who Is This Boy Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 2/28/2024
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
  • 2/26/2024
Obituaries
Eva Mae Quinn Lane
Eva Mae Quinn Lane
  • 3/4/2024
Judy Ramsey-Shull
Judy Ramsey-Shull
  • 3/4/2024
Ana Milta Toro de Torres
Ana Milta Toro de Torres
  • 3/4/2024
Area Obituaries
Tinsley, Franklin "Frank" Alfred (Cleveland)
Tinsley, Franklin "Frank" Alfred (Cleveland)
  • 3/5/2024
Ekvall, Charles James (Dunlap)
Ekvall, Charles James (Dunlap)
  • 3/5/2024
Harrison, Larry (Varnell)
Harrison, Larry (Varnell)
  • 3/5/2024