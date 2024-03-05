Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

5895 STONEWALL DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER

5420 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BEARD, MORGAN LEIGH

1206 PARK FORREST DRIVE FT.

OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGSCALHOUN, BRANDON LOVELACE3820 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONCRUMP, JOSHUA LEE1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CAR OVER $10000)DAVIS, SHANIA SUEANN263 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETTHOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYEASTING, DARRELL LEBRON5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTESCOBAR, ALIX CARLOS3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (SECOND OFFENSE)LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGLASS, ELGEN JAMAR417 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGODINEZ OROZCO, ELISA MORIBEL1405 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATIGUTIERREZ, JULIO EZEQUIAL JUAN819 DARRYL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHARRIS, TOREY LEMIKA2008 SHERMAN STRTEET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTFALSE REPORTSHORTON, ADRIANNA SUE ANN10425 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYHUBBARD, ASHLEY PATRICE3217 VALLEY VIEW ST POWDER SPRINGS, 30127Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSTALKINGHUBBARD, TRACY MICHELLE6532 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceHARASSMENTJONES, HUNTER MALCOLM1413 MOWBRAY PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORJONES, TERRANCE DEWON908 HICKS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCJUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE12475 BURROUHGS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORLANCASTER, DAISHAWNA4743 RUBY RED DR APT 308 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS6806 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTMCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON2214 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF A FIREARM)MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY2300WILSON ST APT 7F CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMCMATH, JERRY LEE1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMCMEANS, ALLEN G208 TELFORD RD SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY5867 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORAN RODRIQUEZ, JOSE1712 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMORGAN, CABE PHILLIP10628 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMURRAY, AARON DOUGLAS263 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RAMIREZ, LILIANA ELIZABETH711 JUNIPER AVE DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTREED, SAMUEL GEORGE813 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSTANFORD, WILLIAM ROBIN7021 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSUMRALL, MADELYN9783 HAVEN PORT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORTHOMPSON, JAMES DOUGLAS6816 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETURNER, SHELBY102 COUNTY ROAD 804 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE5003 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN1552 MARSH LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BEARD, MORGAN LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/26/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS CALHOUN, BRANDON LOVELACE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION COX, CRYSTAL LEANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) DAVIS, SHANIA SUEANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GLASS, ELGEN JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/01/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GODINEZ OROZCO, ELISA MORIBEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI HARRIS, TOREY LEMIKA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

FALSE REPORTS HORTON, ADRIANNA SUE ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY HUBBARD, ASHLEY PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

STALKING HUBBARD, TRACY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/28/1967

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JONES, HUNTER MALCOLM

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/18/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR JONES, TERRANCE DEWON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/21/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC JUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/04/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/21/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT MCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/25/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF A FIREARM) MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCMATH, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCMEANS, ALLEN G

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, CABE PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/17/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MURRAY, AARON DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RAMIREZ, LILIANA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT STANFORD, WILLIAM ROBIN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/14/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SUMRALL, MADELYN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/10/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR THOMPSON, JAMES DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/29/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE TURNER, SHELBY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S







