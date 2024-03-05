Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMSTRONG, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
5895 STONEWALL DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER
5420 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BEARD, MORGAN LEIGH
1206 PARK FORREST DRIVE FT.
OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS
CALHOUN, BRANDON LOVELACE
3820 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CRUMP, JOSHUA LEE
1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CAR OVER $10000)
DAVIS, SHANIA SUEANN
263 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
HOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
EASTING, DARRELL LEBRON
5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESCOBAR, ALIX CARLOS
3614 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (SECOND OFFENSE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GLASS, ELGEN JAMAR
417 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GODINEZ OROZCO, ELISA MORIBEL
1405 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
GUTIERREZ, JULIO EZEQUIAL JUAN
819 DARRYL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARRIS, TOREY LEMIKA
2008 SHERMAN STRTEET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
FALSE REPORTS
HORTON, ADRIANNA SUE ANN
10425 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
HUBBARD, ASHLEY PATRICE
3217 VALLEY VIEW ST POWDER SPRINGS, 30127
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STALKING
HUBBARD, TRACY MICHELLE
6532 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
HARASSMENT
JONES, HUNTER MALCOLM
1413 MOWBRAY PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
908 HICKS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
JUNTUNEN, COOPER LEE
12475 BURROUHGS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA
4743 RUBY RED DR APT 308 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS
6806 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
MCCAULEY, KEYONIS DEMON
2214 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF A FIREARM)
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
2300WILSON ST APT 7F CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCMEANS, ALLEN G
208 TELFORD RD SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY
5867 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORAN RODRIQUEZ, JOSE
1712 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MORGAN, CABE PHILLIP
10628 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MURRAY, AARON DOUGLAS
263 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAMIREZ, LILIANA ELIZABETH
711 JUNIPER AVE DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REED, SAMUEL GEORGE
813 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STANFORD, WILLIAM ROBIN
7021 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SUMRALL, MADELYN
9783 HAVEN PORT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
THOMPSON, JAMES DOUGLAS
6816 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TURNER, SHELBY
102 COUNTY ROAD 804 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, BRITTANY NICOLE
5003 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
1552 MARSH LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
