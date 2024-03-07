Signal Mountain Man Facing 22 Stalking, 22 Harassment Counts For Alleged Calls To Couple

A Signal Mountain man is facing a slew of criminal charges for allegedly making a slew of calls to a couple.

Elisha Hampton McFarland, 45, of 5611 Sawyer Road, was charged for each of 22 phone calls he allegedly made to the couple over the past 12 months.

The wife said she received a call on Feb. 20 from a man claiming to be her brother-in-law. He gave his name as Nick McFarland. The wife said she recognized the caller ID as the number of Elisha McFarland.

The couple said the calls have been coming since 2019.

They earlier had an Order of Protection against McFarland, it was stated.