Former Orange Grove Employee Now Facing Federal Charges In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

  • Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Quentin Anthony Williams
Quentin Anthony Williams

An Orange Grove Center employee who was arrested on multiple state charges of sexual exploitation of a minor is now facing federal charges.

A federal indictment says Quentin Anthony Williams, of 8682 Don Ray Way, Collegedale, sought to persuade "Victim 1" to engage in sexually explicit conduct that would be visually depicted.

It also says Williams, 27, received child pornography.

The indictment says the actions began as early as 2022 and continued until Feb. 8 of this year when he was arrested.

The state charges say it was learned that Williams had asked young boys to send him naked photos.

The state charges say Collegedale Police were contacted by a Texas man who said his eight-year-old son had been corresponding via SnapChat with Willaims. The chats went back and forth as far back as last August.

The father said he learned that the man involved lived in Collegedale. He emailed police there copies of several chats and two video recordings of conversations his son had with the man.

It was agreed that a federal online officer would take the place of the boy on the chats. Williams told the person he thought was still the boy he wanted him to "get out of his comfort zone" and send him naked pictures.

After police confronted him, Williams admitted the contacts with the Texas boy and said he was also in touch with a 10-year-old boy in Tennessee. He said he had naked photos of that boy on the hidden folder on his phone.

Police found that folder and saw that the 10-year-old was completely naked in all the photos.

