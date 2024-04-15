UAW Election To Start Wednesday At Chattanooga Volkswagen; Tally Due Friday Night

Voting on the United Auto Workers third try to unionize the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant starts Wednesday.

Officials of the National Labor Relations Board, who are overseeing the voting, said the results should be in on Friday night.

Kayla Blado, of the NLRB, said, "The NLRB’s Region 10-Atlanta office is conducting a union election on April 17-19 for all full-time and regular part-time production and maintenance employees at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga facility to vote on representation by UAW (10-RC-338023).

"That ballot count will begin after voting ends at 8 pm ET on Friday.

"Unfortunately, there will not be a Zoom link to observe the ballot count. I will send out the tally of ballots as soon as I receive it - probably around 11 p.m. ET on Friday night."