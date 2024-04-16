Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37314
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BENNETT, RAMONA MARISSA
6312 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLE
BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE
5730 LEE HWY, APT 125 Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER
4399 HWY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN
2782 OLD CHATTANOOGA RD ROCKY FACE, 307409581
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CABRERA, ANGEL
511 CAMBRIDGE DR ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
ASSAULT
CALIJAU HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL ANDRES
2601 KANO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMP, INEIASHA
6322 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212312
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CHEATHAM, JACE D
339 MILL HAMLET RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DANIELS, JAMES EUGENE
727 E.
11TH ST. HOMELESS SHELTER CHATTANOOGA, 37473
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, DESTINY C
5730 LEE HWY APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 374113326
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DISBRO, SEAN MICHAEL
10 FISHER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
3802 PIN OAK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374111618
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY
726 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EDDINS, LAKILA MICHELLE
1255 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373123509
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
EDGEWORTH, STACY MICHELE
536 COUNTY RD 711 FLATROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELROD, STEVEN DANIEL
2507 E HILLVIEW DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, LINDSEY DANIELLE
171 PLEASANT VIEW LANE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
GARRISON, BRIANNA
1035 MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
4642 TRAILWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK
2827 DAYTON BLVD APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH
5511 NATIONS RD HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638307
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAMPTON, MARQUEZ
1666 JEANAGA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062734
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211029
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
2515 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATON OF PROBATION
VIOLATON OF PROBATION
HECKMAN, LINDSEY SUE
7641 LEE HWY APT 142 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, GAMEEL LABRON
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
KADLETZ, JOSHUA LEE
4222 EALY RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANGLEY, RICHARD THOMAS
1044 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH
2408 WATERHAVEN DR Chattanooga, 374061126
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ PABLO, ORLANDO SALVADOR
857 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS
6401 STALLION LN HARRISON, 373415943
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
NONE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MCELRATH, LASHUNDA DANIELLE
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112800
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE
412 MOTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MOORE, DAVID JEROME
16557 LEGGIT RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MORRISON, JENNIFER LLYNN
2121 TREWITT RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW
800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OLSON, MATTHEW JOHN
913 CENTER VIEW RD SEVIERVILLE, 37862
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
PARKS, FRANCIS LOUISE
86 PINEHILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
PEREZ MEJIA, SAQUEO A
1338 KOBLAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE
2714 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062464
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PLANTE, JONATHAN ALSON
1421 COVRADALE APT 16 HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071812
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
448 SLEEPY VALLEY RD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ARSON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REED, LONNIE DALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROBERTSON, LATROY
1316 B CHEYENNE BLVD MADISON, 37115
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON
10 DETROIT RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(POSSESSION OF F
SNYDER, EMMALEIGH G
11229 HIXSON PK APT 40 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
TEMPLETON, BRAYDEN LEE
1717 SEDGEFIELD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, ALYSSA PAIGE
524 BEAVER RD FORT OLGELTHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL
1316 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, LEMETRI LASHAVNDRA
48217 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICE, ALLYSON N
10526 HUNTER TRACE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE
1413 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WATKINS, QUADARIUS K
608 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO )
BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
WATTERSON, KELSEY
2914 HAYWOOD AVE APT2D CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, MICHAEL
1340 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|BENNETT, RAMONA MARISSA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLE
|
|BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/29/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/17/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|CABRERA, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/23/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- ASSAULT
|
|CHEATHAM, JACE D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DANIELS, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, DESTINY C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DISBRO, SEAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|EDDINS, LAKILA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EDGEWORTH, STACY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/11/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELROD, STEVEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, LINDSEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GARRISON, BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HAMPTON, MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATON OF PROBATION
- VIOLATON OF PROBATION
|
|HECKMAN, LINDSEY SUE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, MALIK JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, GAMEEL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/13/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODON)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
|
|KADLETZ, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIRBY, JEFF A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|LANGLEY, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MOORE, DAVID JEROME
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORRISON, JENNIFER LLYNN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/06/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|OLSON, MATTHEW JOHN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PATTERSON, LAMONT LIWARREN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAIL TO YIELD
- EVADING ARREST
|
|PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PLANTE, JONATHAN ALSON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ROBERTSON, LATROY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/12/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POSSESSION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(POSSESSION OF F
|
|SNYDER, EMMALEIGH G
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|THOMPSON, ALYSSA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/15/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VICE, ALLYSON N
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|WATKINS, QUADARIUS K
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/24/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO )
- BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
|
|WATTERSON, KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/09/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WELCH, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|