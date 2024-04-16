Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEELER, KELLY LYNN 
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37314 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

BENNETT, RAMONA MARISSA 
6312 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLE

BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE 
5730 LEE HWY, APT 125 Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER 
4399 HWY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN 
2782 OLD CHATTANOOGA RD ROCKY FACE, 307409581 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

CABRERA, ANGEL 
511 CAMBRIDGE DR ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
ASSAULT

CALIJAU HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL ANDRES 
2601 KANO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMP, INEIASHA 
6322 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212312 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

CHEATHAM, JACE D 
339 MILL HAMLET RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DANIELS, JAMES EUGENE 
727 E.

11TH ST. HOMELESS SHELTER CHATTANOOGA, 37473 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, DESTINY C 
5730 LEE HWY APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 374113326 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DISBRO, SEAN MICHAEL 
10 FISHER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA 
3802 PIN OAK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374111618 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY 
726 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EDDINS, LAKILA MICHELLE 
1255 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373123509 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

EDGEWORTH, STACY MICHELE 
536 COUNTY RD 711 FLATROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELROD, STEVEN DANIEL 
2507 E HILLVIEW DR DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, LINDSEY DANIELLE 
171 PLEASANT VIEW LANE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

GARRISON, BRIANNA 
1035 MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON 
4642 TRAILWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK 
2827 DAYTON BLVD APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH 
5511 NATIONS RD HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638307 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAMPTON, MARQUEZ 
1666 JEANAGA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062734 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARDEN, MISTY LEE 
7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211029 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARPER, JERRELL DEVON 
2515 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATON OF PROBATION
VIOLATON OF PROBATION

HECKMAN, LINDSEY SUE 
7641 LEE HWY APT 142 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES, GAMEEL LABRON 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI

KADLETZ, JOSHUA LEE 
4222 EALY RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGLEY, RICHARD THOMAS 
1044 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH 
2408 WATERHAVEN DR Chattanooga, 374061126 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOPEZ PABLO, ORLANDO SALVADOR 
857 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS 
6401 STALLION LN HARRISON, 373415943 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY 
NONE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MCELRATH, LASHUNDA DANIELLE 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112800 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE 
412 MOTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MOORE, DAVID JEROME 
16557 LEGGIT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MORRISON, JENNIFER LLYNN 
2121 TREWITT RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW 
800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OLSON, MATTHEW JOHN 
913 CENTER VIEW RD SEVIERVILLE, 37862 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

PARKS, FRANCIS LOUISE 
86 PINEHILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

PEREZ MEJIA, SAQUEO A 
1338 KOBLAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE 
2714 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062464 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PLANTE, JONATHAN ALSON 
1421 COVRADALE APT 16 HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT 
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071812 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN 
448 SLEEPY VALLEY RD MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ARSON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REED, LONNIE DALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROBERTSON, LATROY 
1316 B CHEYENNE BLVD MADISON, 37115 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON 
10 DETROIT RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS 
6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(POSSESSION OF F

SNYDER, EMMALEIGH G 
11229 HIXSON PK APT 40 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

TEMPLETON, BRAYDEN LEE 
1717 SEDGEFIELD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMPSON, ALYSSA PAIGE 
524 BEAVER RD FORT OLGELTHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL 
1316 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, LEMETRI LASHAVNDRA 
48217 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICE, ALLYSON N 
10526 HUNTER TRACE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE 
1413 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WATKINS, QUADARIUS K 
608 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO )
BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST

WATTERSON, KELSEY 
2914 HAYWOOD AVE APT2D CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WELCH, NOAH JAMES 
208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, MICHAEL 
1340 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BENNETT, RAMONA MARISSA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLE
BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/29/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/17/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CABRERA, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/23/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • ASSAULT
CHEATHAM, JACE D
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DANIELS, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, DESTINY C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DISBRO, SEAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EDDINS, LAKILA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
EDGEWORTH, STACY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/11/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELROD, STEVEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, LINDSEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GARRISON, BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAMPTON, MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATON OF PROBATION
  • VIOLATON OF PROBATION
HECKMAN, LINDSEY SUE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHES, MALIK JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, GAMEEL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/13/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODON)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
KADLETZ, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRBY, JEFF A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
LANGLEY, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MOORE, DAVID JEROME
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MORRISON, JENNIFER LLYNN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/06/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OLSON, MATTHEW JOHN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PATTERSON, LAMONT LIWARREN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • EVADING ARREST
PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PLANTE, JONATHAN ALSON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROBERTSON, LATROY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/12/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POSSESSION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(POSSESSION OF F
SNYDER, EMMALEIGH G
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
THOMPSON, ALYSSA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/15/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICE, ALLYSON N
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
WATKINS, QUADARIUS K
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/24/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO )
  • BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EVADING ARREST
WATTERSON, KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/09/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE






Latest Headlines
Baylor Top 10 In Max Preps Cup Standings
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Lee, Other Governors Say UAW Unionization Could Put Jobs In Jeopardy
  • Breaking News
  • 4/16/2024
14 Baylor Athletes Will Be Celebrated On April 17
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/16/2024
UTC Men Tied For SIxth After Day One At Western Intercollegiate
  • Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Hixson Tennis Wins In Sweep Over Red Bank
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Undefeated McCallie Tennis Downs Illinois' Hinsdale Central
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/16/2024
Breaking News
2 Students Arrested For Robbery At Brainerd High School
  • 4/16/2024

Two students were arrested on Monday for robbery at Brainerd High School. A student reported to the school resources deputy that three students had attacked another student in the bathroom, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEELER, KELLY LYNN 6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37314 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... more

Judge Denies Appeal Bond For Former EMT Whaley In Vehicular Homicide Case
Judge Denies Appeal Bond For Former EMT Whaley In Vehicular Homicide Case
  • 4/15/2024

Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson on Monday declined to allow a bond for former EMT Justin Whaley in the case in which he was convicted of vehicular homicide. "I do find that an appellate ... more

Breaking News
Man, 21, Drowns After Falling Off Dock Into Tennessee River
Man, 21, Drowns After Falling Off Dock Into Tennessee River
  • 4/15/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/15/2024
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase
  • 4/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/14/2024
Opinion
Our Voices Should Be Heard
  • 4/15/2024
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - April 16, 2024
  • 4/16/2024
Short Term Vacation Rentals Should Only Be In Commercial Areas - And Response
  • 4/15/2024
Sports
Former UTC Athletic Director Steve Sloan Dies At Age 79
  • 4/15/2024
UTC Men Tied For SIxth After Day One At Western Intercollegiate
  • 4/16/2024
Sparks Select Jackson Fourth In WNBA Draft
Sparks Select Jackson Fourth In WNBA Draft
  • 4/16/2024
UTC Women Sixth At SoCon Golf Championships
  • 4/15/2024
Cleveland State Baseball To Host Summer Camps
  • 4/15/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain's Real Golf Treasure, Billy Winters
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain's Real Golf Treasure, Billy Winters
  • 4/15/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About O.J., Hank Aaron, And Being An Eighth Grader
  • 4/15/2024
Jerry Summers: Yogi And Me
Jerry Summers: Yogi And Me
  • 4/15/2024
North River Civic Center Has New Exhibit, Spring Into 2024
North River Civic Center Has New Exhibit, Spring Into 2024
  • 4/16/2024
Bidders For Critters Auction To Support Chattanooga Zoo Expansion
Bidders For Critters Auction To Support Chattanooga Zoo Expansion
  • 4/15/2024
Entertainment
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
  • 4/15/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Continues To Grow, Adding More Features
  • 4/16/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Jed Mescon
  • 4/15/2024
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
  • 4/15/2024
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
  • 4/12/2024
Opinion
Our Voices Should Be Heard
  • 4/15/2024
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Periscope CHA Pitch Night And Artist Entrepreneur Showcase Set For May 1
  • 4/15/2024
Gas Prices Rise 7.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/15/2024
Pedestrian Falsely Claims They Were Hit By A Vehicle - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/15/2024
Real Estate
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
  • 4/15/2024
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Warehouse On Riverside Drive Sells For Over $5 Million
Warehouse On Riverside Drive Sells For Over $5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
UTC Quantum Speaker Series To Kick Off 6 Weeks Of Learning In Observance Of World Quantum Day
UTC Quantum Speaker Series To Kick Off 6 Weeks Of Learning In Observance Of World Quantum Day
  • 4/15/2024
Chattanooga State Champions Non-Traditional Student Success, Inducts 26 Into Spire Honor Society
Chattanooga State Champions Non-Traditional Student Success, Inducts 26 Into Spire Honor Society
  • 4/15/2024
Scholarship Winners Announced At Lee Day
Scholarship Winners Announced At Lee Day
  • 4/15/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
  • 4/15/2024
Hixson Lions Club Eyeglasses Donation Boxes Locations In Hixson Announced
  • 4/15/2024
Governor Lee Signs Tennessee Disability And Aging Act Into Law
  • 4/11/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
  • 4/15/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
  • 4/13/2024
Hunting Seasons To Be Set At April Commission Meeting In Johnson City
  • 4/12/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
  • 4/15/2024
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
United Methodist Conference Draws Hundreds To Chattanooga This Week
  • 4/15/2024
Obituaries
Gloria Jean Walker
Gloria Jean Walker
  • 4/16/2024
Gail Frazier
Gail Frazier
  • 4/15/2024
Michael Lynn McClure
Michael Lynn McClure
  • 4/15/2024