Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEELER, KELLY LYNN

6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37314

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



BENNETT, RAMONA MARISSA

6312 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLE



BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE

5730 LEE HWY, APT 125 Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER

4399 HWY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN

2782 OLD CHATTANOOGA RD ROCKY FACE, 307409581

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



CABRERA, ANGEL

511 CAMBRIDGE DR ROCKY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

ASSAULT



CALIJAU HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL ANDRES

2601 KANO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAMP, INEIASHA

6322 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212312

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



CHEATHAM, JACE D

339 MILL HAMLET RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DANIELS, JAMES EUGENE

727 E.

11TH ST. HOMELESS SHELTER CHATTANOOGA, 37473Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, DESTINY C5730 LEE HWY APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 374113326Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDISBRO, SEAN MICHAEL10 FISHER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA3802 PIN OAK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374111618Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONDUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY726 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EDDINS, LAKILA MICHELLE1255 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 373123509Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTEDGEWORTH, STACY MICHELE536 COUNTY RD 711 FLATROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ELROD, STEVEN DANIEL2507 E HILLVIEW DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FORD, LINDSEY DANIELLE171 PLEASANT VIEW LANE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTGARRISON, BRIANNA1035 MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARGARTH, KEVIN LEBRON4642 TRAILWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEGREEN, JAMES KENDRICK2827 DAYTON BLVD APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH5511 NATIONS RD HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373638307Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAMPTON, MARQUEZ1666 JEANAGA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062734Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARDEN, MISTY LEE7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211029Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHARPER, JERRELL DEVON2515 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATON OF PROBATIONVIOLATON OF PROBATIONHECKMAN, LINDSEY SUE7641 LEE HWY APT 142 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPHHOMELESS ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYJONES, GAMEEL LABRON404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODON)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAIKADLETZ, JOSHUA LEE4222 EALY RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANGLEY, RICHARD THOMAS1044 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTYLAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH2408 WATERHAVEN DR Chattanooga, 374061126Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOPEZ PABLO, ORLANDO SALVADOR857 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL INQUIRYVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURELUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS6401 STALLION LN HARRISON, 373415943Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRYNONE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMCELRATH, LASHUNDA DANIELLE701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112800Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE412 MOTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MOORE, DAVID JEROME16557 LEGGIT RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMORRISON, JENNIFER LLYNN2121 TREWITT RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDNORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW800 WALKER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOLSON, MATTHEW JOHN913 CENTER VIEW RD SEVIERVILLE, 37862Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTPARKS, FRANCIS LOUISE86 PINEHILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL INQUIRYPEREZ MEJIA, SAQUEO A1338 KOBLAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE2714 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062464Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PLANTE, JONATHAN ALSON1421 COVRADALE APT 16 HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolSCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONSCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071812Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POWERS, ROGER ALLEN448 SLEEPY VALLEY RD MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ARSONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTREED, LONNIE DALEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFROBERTSON, LATROY1316 B CHEYENNE BLVD MADISON, 37115Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON10 DETROIT RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(POSSESSION OF FSNYDER, EMMALEIGH G11229 HIXSON PK APT 40 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORTEMPLETON, BRAYDEN LEE1717 SEDGEFIELD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMPSON, ALYSSA PAIGE524 BEAVER RD FORT OLGELTHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL1316 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TURNER, LEMETRI LASHAVNDRA48217 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VICE, ALLYSON N10526 HUNTER TRACE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORWATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE1413 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWATKINS, QUADARIUS K608 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO )BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARRESTWATTERSON, KELSEY2914 HAYWOOD AVE APT2D CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWEATHERBY, ANDREW T727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WELCH, NOAH JAMES208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WRIGHT, MICHAEL1340 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BEELER, KELLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BENNETT, RAMONA MARISSA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLE BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/11/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/29/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRYSON, PATSY EARLEEN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/17/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE CABRERA, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/23/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

ASSAULT CHEATHAM, JACE D

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DANIELS, JAMES EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, DESTINY C

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/07/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DISBRO, SEAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/27/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) EDDINS, LAKILA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST EDGEWORTH, STACY MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/11/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELROD, STEVEN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/19/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, LINDSEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GARRISON, BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/27/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HAMPTON, MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/25/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HARDEN, MISTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATON OF PROBATION

VIOLATON OF PROBATION HECKMAN, LINDSEY SUE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/02/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUGHES, MALIK JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/30/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, GAMEEL LABRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/13/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODON)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI KADLETZ, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIRBY, JEFF A

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/11/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH LANGLEY, RICHARD THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LUSTER, BRYAN CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/05/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/28/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MOORE, DAVID JEROME

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MORRISON, JENNIFER LLYNN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED NORRIS, TIMOTHY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/06/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA OLSON, MATTHEW JOHN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/29/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PATTERSON, LAMONT LIWARREN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAIL TO YIELD

EVADING ARREST PILLOWS, NICHOLAS ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PLANTE, JONATHAN ALSON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ROBERTSON, LATROY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/08/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/12/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO) SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(POSSESSION OF F SNYDER, EMMALEIGH G

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/21/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR THOMPSON, ALYSSA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TUCKER, LAVAR MANDRELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/15/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TYSON, WILLIAM CORY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICE, ALLYSON N

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR WATKINS, QUADARIUS K

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/24/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO )

BURGLARY (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST WATTERSON, KELSEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/09/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WEATHERBY, ANDREW T

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WELCH, NOAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/09/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/22/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/15/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



