Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATSON, KYLE RICHARD

145 CRAWFORD LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)



BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB

727 E11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CAMARENA, JOSE

1699 HAMLET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARR, KENTORA ANGELA MARIE

1521 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)



CASAS, LETICIA

387 COCHRAN RD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



COFFEY, ADAM T

1845 LEE PIKE LOT 21 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDAVIS, NUKYIAH MEISHA7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGAT, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEELLIOTT, DOROTHY IRENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULTROBBERYDISORDERLY CONDUCTAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLINGFLINN, NOAH GRANT1154 GREEN GROVE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGARCIA PEDRO, NOLBERTO1120 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE301 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDISORDERLY CONDUCTHALL, ADRIAN TERRELL2610 E 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHORTON, DARIUS TREMAYMEHOMELESS ATLANTA, 30318Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, QUINCY JAMAINE6906 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGKELLY, JAMES JARON3982 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKING, DEARIES GERMOUNT2708 WOODSIDE ST Chattanooga, 374071250Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)LEVAN, MICHAEL EDWARD31 MOUNTAIN COVE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainSEXUAL BATTERYLOPEZ-NUNEZ, ROMIN ALBERTO4520 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEMITCHELL, MASON STORM6721 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOSQUERA VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114825Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOGLE, SANDRA1315 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTOWENS, CALEB COPE208 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHARP, ELLEN ANN5525 SPIDERWEBB WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIMPSON, JOCELYN N307 W RIDGEWOOD AVE. RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTTOON, JEFFERY RONALD1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONUPCHURCH, AMANDA R314 SOUTH KINGSTON AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)WALLACE, LEAH SHANNON802 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD. APT#106 SIGNAL MOOUNTIAN, 37377Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWESTCOTT, CHASE ALEXANDER802 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD APT#106 SIGNAL MONTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA4905 CENTRAL AVE APT 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYYAJNIK, INDIA ELISE3610 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062660Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BATSON, KYLE RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/18/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CAMARENA, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/16/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARR, KENTORA ANGELA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) CASAS, LETICIA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/04/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DAVIS, NUKYIAH MEISHA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/25/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ELLIOTT, DOROTHY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

ABUSE OF A VULNERABLE ADULT

ROBBERY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING FLINN, NOAH GRANT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/22/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/26/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HALL, ADRIAN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HORTON, DARIUS TREMAYME

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, QUINCY JAMAINE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/21/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING KELLY, JAMES JARON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KING, DEARIES GERMOUNT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) MITCHELL, MASON STORM

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOSQUERA VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OGLE, SANDRA

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/03/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT OWENS, CALEB COPE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/29/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHARP, ELLEN ANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SIMPSON, JOCELYN N

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TOON, JEFFERY RONALD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION UPCHURCH, AMANDA R

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/23/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL) WALLACE, LEAH SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/03/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WESTCOTT, CHASE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/29/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY YAJNIK, INDIA ELISE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/18/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE