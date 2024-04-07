Dallas Bay Firefighters Save Home From Woods Fire

Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched on Sunday at 3:22 p.m. to a reported woods fire with structural endangerment at 9731 Smith Morgan Road.





Units arrived on scene quickly confirming a large woods fire spreading quickly toward a home. Firefighters immediately worked to cut off the fire spread near the home. The fire had reached approximately 20 feet from the home.



Due to the distance from hydrants, a tanker shuttle operation was established and a mutual aid alarm was requested for an additional tanker from the City of Soddy Daisy. Due to the distance from hydrants, a tanker shuttle operation was established and a mutual aid alarm was requested for an additional tanker from the City of Soddy Daisy.There was no damage to the home. The fire involved approximately three acres.





The cause of the fire was initially a controlled burn that got out of control. Dallas Bay's Fire Prevention officers would like to remind everyone that fires can quickly get out of control, especially on windy days. Have a water hose close by and do not hesitate to call 911 if your fire gets out of control.





Responding companies included units from Dallas Bay Stations 1 & 2 and Soddy Daisy FD, along with the Tennessee Division Forestry.



