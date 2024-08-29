Latest Headlines

Woman Injured In House Fire Thursday Afternoon

  • Thursday, August 29, 2024
photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A woman was sent to the hospital with burns from the scene of a house fire in Lupton City on Thursday afternoon.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies were dispatched at 1:39 p.m. to a residence in the 3500 block of Northrop Street which is close to Fire Station 16, allowing for a fast response from Engine 16 and other units.

Heavy smoke was coming from the back of the structure and firefighters made a quick attack.

The back porch was damaged, but CFD personnel effectively prevented the flames from causing extensive damage to the rest of the house. Crews then checked for extension and targeted hot spots.

One resident was transported to the hospital with burns on her hands and feet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross will be assisting impacted residents.

Engine 16, Engine 12, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Engine 11, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, and CFD Investigations responded.



Latest Headlines
Woman Injured In House Fire Thursday Afternoon
Woman Injured In House Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2024
Scenes from Championship Thursday At the 69th U.S. Senior Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 1
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 1
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2024
Georgian Louis Brown Claims 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship At The Honors Course
Georgian Louis Brown Claims 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship At The Honors Course
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2024
1st-Ever City Of Chattanooga Brand Unveiled
1st-Ever City Of Chattanooga Brand Unveiled
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2024
Two Courses, Two Wins For Walker Valley Golfers
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/29/2024
Breaking News
Earl Freudenberg: The Explosion That Rocked Chattanooga 50 Years Ago
Earl Freudenberg: The Explosion That Rocked Chattanooga 50 Years Ago
  • 8/29/2024

“It’s the worst explosion I’ve seen in Chattanooga.” Those were the words from the late Fire Marshall Mike Quinn after a Thursday morning explosion 50 years ago killed one person and left millions ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ACKLIN, ... more

Signal Mountain Dealing With Long Deferred Maintenance List
  • 8/28/2024

Signal Mountain has a huge amount of deferred maintenance that is needed for town owned properties. So much that Vice President Elizabeth Baker has suggested paying for it with a bond issue because, ... more

Breaking News
Student At Central High School Arrested For Disorderly Conduct And Resisting Arrest
  • 8/28/2024
Eversole Gets New Term As County Commission Chairman
  • 8/28/2024
3 Stolen Vehicles Recovered And 2 Arrested Early Wednesday Morning
3 Stolen Vehicles Recovered And 2 Arrested Early Wednesday Morning
  • 8/28/2024
VIDEO: Chuck Fleischmann Tells Where He Thinks The Election Is Headed
  • 8/28/2024
County Commission Chooses Tori Smith As General Sessions Court Judge
County Commission Chooses Tori Smith As General Sessions Court Judge
  • 8/28/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown - And Response (2)
  • 8/25/2024
A Civil Rights Movement Needed For Our Young People?
  • 8/29/2024
Facebook Is A Farce
  • 8/29/2024
Are You Confused? - And Response (2)
  • 8/28/2024
Sports
Georgian Louis Brown Claims 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship At The Honors Course
Georgian Louis Brown Claims 69th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship At The Honors Course
  • 8/29/2024
Plowman Announces Danny White Contract Extended Until 2030
Plowman Announces Danny White Contract Extended Until 2030
  • 8/29/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 1
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 1
  • 8/29/2024
Scenes from Championship Thursday At the 69th U.S. Senior Amateur
Scenes from Championship Thursday At the 69th U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/29/2024
Lookouts Fall To Barons 7-1
  • 8/29/2024
Happenings
East Ridge To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Animal Shelter
East Ridge To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Animal Shelter
  • 8/29/2024
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Community Sing Set For Sept. 10
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Community Sing Set For Sept. 10
  • 8/29/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial - Kelso Rice
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial - Kelso Rice
  • 8/29/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Dear Diary
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Dear Diary
  • 8/28/2024
Red Bank Hosts Season’s Last Mini Farmers Market On Saturday
  • 8/28/2024
Entertainment
Audacy Launches Olivia 98.1 As Tribute To Hometown Olympian’s Historic Triumph Aug.30-Sept. 3
Audacy Launches Olivia 98.1 As Tribute To Hometown Olympian’s Historic Triumph Aug.30-Sept. 3
  • 8/29/2024
Christian Artist Leanna Crawford Set To Headline Sunday At Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair
  • 8/29/2024
Lee Theatre Announces Lineup For 2024-2025 Season
Lee Theatre Announces Lineup For 2024-2025 Season
  • 8/29/2024
Alana Springsteen Joins Tyler Hubbard At The Signal Sept. 12
  • 8/28/2024
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Kicks Off 101st Season With "Waitress: The Musical"
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Kicks Off 101st Season With "Waitress: The Musical"
  • 8/28/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown - And Response (2)
  • 8/25/2024
A Civil Rights Movement Needed For Our Young People?
  • 8/29/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Business
TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter To Visit Cocoa Asante Aug. 29
  • 8/28/2024
Allee Herron Receives Perfect Score On LSAT
  • 8/28/2024
Ken Hartley Named Certified Speaking Professional
  • 8/28/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 22-28
  • 8/29/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/29/2024
Student Scene
CSCC's DeVette Carter Named EMS Program Director Of The Year
CSCC's DeVette Carter Named EMS Program Director Of The Year
  • 8/29/2024
ESL Classes To Begin At Lee Sept. 10
ESL Classes To Begin At Lee Sept. 10
  • 8/29/2024
New Literacy Tutoring Program Piloted By Chattanooga 2.0 Scaled To 12 Local Schools
New Literacy Tutoring Program Piloted By Chattanooga 2.0 Scaled To 12 Local Schools
  • 8/28/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Hires Dr. Rachel Murray And Reopens Medical Mall Dermatology Office
Erlanger Hires Dr. Rachel Murray And Reopens Medical Mall Dermatology Office
  • 8/29/2024
CHI Memorial’s Annual ‘We Care Saturday’ Will Be September 28
  • 8/29/2024
Vitruvian Health Care System Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards
Vitruvian Health Care System Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards
  • 8/29/2024
Memories
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
  • 8/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
  • 8/24/2024
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Outdoors
Chattanooga Hockey Presents Grand Re-Opening Celebration Sept. 8
  • 8/29/2024
36 Acres Of Ashland City Forest Protected Forever By Dry Fork Hollow Conservation Easement
  • 8/27/2024
Many Partner To Break Ground On "Community Schoolyards" Space At East Side Elementary
Many Partner To Break Ground On "Community Schoolyards" Space At East Side Elementary
  • 8/27/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Reveals Key Insights From Music Venue Economic Impact Study
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Reveals Key Insights From Music Venue Economic Impact Study
  • 8/29/2024
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
  • 8/23/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
  • 8/21/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Money: The Love Affair That's Never Enough
Bob Tamasy: Money: The Love Affair That's Never Enough
  • 9/2/2024
SCWN To Host Annual "9/11: A Day Of Remembrance" Event Sept. 11
  • 8/27/2024
"I'm Willing To Work, If It Will Make A Difference" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/27/2024
Obituaries
Linda Mae Hensley
Linda Mae Hensley
  • 8/29/2024
Beatrice “Ms. Bea” Newton
Beatrice “Ms. Bea” Newton
  • 8/29/2024
Shirley Ann Ownbey
Shirley Ann Ownbey
  • 8/29/2024