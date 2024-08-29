Woman Injured In House Fire Thursday Afternoon

A woman was sent to the hospital with burns from the scene of a house fire in Lupton City on Thursday afternoon.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies were dispatched at 1:39 p.m. to a residence in the 3500 block of Northrop Street which is close to Fire Station 16, allowing for a fast response from Engine 16 and other units.

Heavy smoke was coming from the back of the structure and firefighters made a quick attack.

The back porch was damaged, but CFD personnel effectively prevented the flames from causing extensive damage to the rest of the house. Crews then checked for extension and targeted hot spots.

One resident was transported to the hospital with burns on her hands and feet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross will be assisting impacted residents.

Engine 16, Engine 12, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Engine 11, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, and CFD Investigations responded.





