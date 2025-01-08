Latest Headlines

Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone

  • Wednesday, January 8, 2025
For the last 45 years, an unmarked grave in the Dayton City Cemetery has held the remains of one of Dayton’s most beloved citizens. Today, thanks to the effort of a small group of citizens, that grave finally has a marker dedicated as the final resting place of Strawberry Festival icon Paul “Hambone” Todd.


It all started a few months ago when Tad Rees posted a photo on his Facebook page “Scene in Rhea County” of Hambone, as he was always known. During the ongoing discussion of memories about this man, someone asked about his burial place. A post stated that he was in an unmarked grave in City Cemetery.

A member of the group, Brad Harris, thought it was a shame that he did not have a marker and that citizens should try to figure out a solution to get him one. Mr. Harris connected with a friend, Lee Miller, who is president of Spring City Memory Gardens, for ideas on the matter.

Mr. Harris was later contacted by Mr. Miller, who advised him that a marker would be donated by Spring City Memory Gardens and that Donna Vaughn, the owner of Vaughn Funeral Home, had made arrangements with David Vaughn, owner of Vaughn Monuments of Cookeville, for the inscription.

Another member of the group, Dean Wilson, who has published many historical articles of interest on his website relating to events and citizens of the county, provided a brief bit of history of Hambone and his connection to the Tennessee Strawberry Festival Parade.

According to Mr. Wilson’s research, Hambone led every parade from the very first one in 1947 through the time of his passing in 1985, which was just two months shy of what would have been his 37th year leading the parade.

Legend tells of Hambone hearing about the parade in 1947. He requested to lead it and was rejected. But this didn’t discourage him. He waited just down the street from where the parade started and, as it approached; he jumped out in front, taking the lead of the parade down Market Street. Officials were so impressed with Hambone’s ingenuity that when the next year came around and the second parade was planned, there was no doubt who would lead the parade. Thus, a tradition began that lasted 37 years.

Shortly before Christmas, Mr. Wilson and Dayton resident Greg Long took delivery of the marker and installed it at Hambone’s final resting place. May of 2025 will be the 76th year since the festival began and Hambone is still remembered by those who knew and loved him.


Latest Headlines
3-7 Inches Of Snow In Winter Storm Forecast This Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
Zoo Closing Friday And Saturday Due To Weather; Other Closings
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
UTC's Javin Whatley Lands At Arizona; Jordan Walker At West Virginia
UTC's Javin Whatley Lands At Arizona; Jordan Walker At West Virginia
  • Sports
  • 1/8/2025
5 Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
Appeals Court Dismisses Appeal By City Fire And Police Pension Board In Lt. Joel Case
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
  • Sports
  • 1/8/2025
Breaking News
Zoo Closing Friday And Saturday Due To Weather; Other Closings
  • 1/8/2025

The Chattanooga Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the high possibility of severe winter weather. The Asian Lantern Festival will also be canceled each night. Asian Lantern Festival ... more

Appeals Court Dismisses Appeal By City Fire And Police Pension Board In Lt. Joel Case
  • 1/8/2025

The Tennessee Court of Appeals has dismissed an appeal by the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Fund in regard to benefits a court ordered for former Chattanooga Police Lt. Craig Joel. Chancellor ... more

County Plans $32 Million Investment To Modernize 27 School Facilities
  • 1/8/2025

County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson on Wednesday proposed $32 million to address deferred maintenance and facility improvements across the district. ... more

Breaking News
County Coming To The Aid Of Humane Society After "Critical Administrative Error"
  • 1/8/2025
Jail Inmate Caught On Video Stabbing Fellow Inmates
  • 1/8/2025
Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Appoints 1st Female Chief Assistant District Attorneys
  • 1/8/2025
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Evening
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Evening
  • 1/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/8/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
NPR Bias: Argumentum Ad Hominem - And Response
  • 1/7/2025
Clean, Affordable Food Shouldn't Be A Luxury—It's A Necessity
  • 1/7/2025
Sports
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
  • 1/8/2025
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
  • 1/8/2025
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
  • 1/7/2025
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
  • 1/8/2025
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
  • 1/7/2025
Happenings
The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Celebrates Chattanooga’s 51st Annual Antiques Show And Sale
The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Celebrates Chattanooga’s 51st Annual Antiques Show And Sale
  • 1/8/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Back Road Traveler
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Back Road Traveler
  • 1/8/2025
Jerry Summers: 1941 To 1959 To 2024
Jerry Summers: 1941 To 1959 To 2024
  • 1/8/2025
Doug Daugherty: The Malaprope
Doug Daugherty: The Malaprope
  • 1/8/2025
Gospel Of The Working Class Exhibit Opens Jan. 18 At UTC
Gospel Of The Working Class Exhibit Opens Jan. 18 At UTC
  • 1/7/2025
Entertainment
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
  • 1/8/2025
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
  • 1/5/2025
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
  • 1/3/2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
  • 1/8/2025
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
  • 1/3/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Reaffirms Long-Standing Precedent On Premises Liability Claims
  • 1/8/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Clarifies When Jury Determines If Prior Offense Is A "Crime Of Punishment"
  • 1/8/2025
Ascension Leadership Conference 2025 Returns After Sold-Out Debut
  • 1/7/2025
Real Estate
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For 2024
  • 1/2/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2025
Student Scene
UTC Research Team Earns Invitation To National Conference
UTC Research Team Earns Invitation To National Conference
  • 1/8/2025
GNTC Foundation Awards Spring 2025 Scholarships
  • 1/8/2025
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
  • 1/7/2025
Living Well
Blood Assurance Says Critical Need For Donors Before Winter Storm
Blood Assurance Says Critical Need For Donors Before Winter Storm
  • 1/8/2025
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 1/7/2025
AFC Urgent Care Chattanooga-Northshore Celebrates Grand Opening Jan. 16
  • 1/7/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
  • 12/20/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
  • 1/7/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
  • 1/2/2025
Creative Discovery Museum Updates Saturday Hours
  • 12/30/2024
Church
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
  • 1/7/2025
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
  • 1/6/2025
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
  • 1/6/2025
Obituaries
James “Jimbo” Frost
James “Jimbo” Frost
  • 1/8/2025
Alma Ruth Shelton Harris
Alma Ruth Shelton Harris
  • 1/8/2025
John Allen Deakins, Jr.
John Allen Deakins, Jr.
  • 1/8/2025