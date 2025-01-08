Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone

Pictured from left to right, are Brad Harris, Lee Miller of Spring City Memory Gardens, Renee Todd Hickman, great niece of Hambone, Donna Vaughn of Vaughn Funeral Home, Greg Long and Dean Wilson. Not Pictured - Tad Rees.

For the last 45 years, an unmarked grave in the Dayton City Cemetery has held the remains of one of Dayton’s most beloved citizens. Today, thanks to the effort of a small group of citizens, that grave finally has a marker dedicated as the final resting place of Strawberry Festival icon Paul “Hambone” Todd.



It all started a few months ago when Tad Rees posted a photo on his Facebook page “Scene in Rhea County” of Hambone, as he was always known. During the ongoing discussion of memories about this man, someone asked about his burial place. A post stated that he was in an unmarked grave in City Cemetery.

A member of the group, Brad Harris, thought it was a shame that he did not have a marker and that citizens should try to figure out a solution to get him one. Mr. Harris connected with a friend, Lee Miller, who is president of Spring City Memory Gardens, for ideas on the matter.

Mr. Harris was later contacted by Mr. Miller, who advised him that a marker would be donated by Spring City Memory Gardens and that Donna Vaughn, the owner of Vaughn Funeral Home, had made arrangements with David Vaughn, owner of Vaughn Monuments of Cookeville, for the inscription.

Another member of the group, Dean Wilson, who has published many historical articles of interest on his website relating to events and citizens of the county, provided a brief bit of history of Hambone and his connection to the Tennessee Strawberry Festival Parade.

According to Mr. Wilson’s research, Hambone led every parade from the very first one in 1947 through the time of his passing in 1985, which was just two months shy of what would have been his 37th year leading the parade.

Legend tells of Hambone hearing about the parade in 1947. He requested to lead it and was rejected. But this didn’t discourage him. He waited just down the street from where the parade started and, as it approached; he jumped out in front, taking the lead of the parade down Market Street. Officials were so impressed with Hambone’s ingenuity that when the next year came around and the second parade was planned, there was no doubt who would lead the parade. Thus, a tradition began that lasted 37 years.

Shortly before Christmas, Mr. Wilson and Dayton resident Greg Long took delivery of the marker and installed it at Hambone’s final resting place. May of 2025 will be the 76th year since the festival began and Hambone is still remembered by those who knew and loved him.



