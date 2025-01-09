Aquarium Closing Friday; To Reopen At Noon Saturday

The Tennessee Aquarium will be closed Friday due to anticipated winter weather. The Aquarium will reopen at noon EST on Saturday.

The weather closure will impact the weekend’s planned Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour stamp rally, during which guests can snap a photo with a character from the popular video game series and collect stamps in a themed booklet. That event has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26. A second stamp rally will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23.

Aquarium guests with pre-purchased tickets may rebook their visit online via a link in the ticket confirmation email. A video tutorial explaining the rebooking process is available at youtu.be/BMt-1LZxXWY

During the closure, animal care specialists will remain on site to ensure the uninterrupted care of the Aquarium’s living collection. This is standard practice whenever the Aquarium closes, whether the cause is unexpected or an anticipated event (Thanksgiving and Christmas).

Chattanooga visitors can see weather conditions downtown through the Aquarium’s 24-hour webcam at tnaqua.org/live/chattanooga- weather/