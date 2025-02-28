Mobile Home Fire Spreads To Woods And Other Homes At Tennessee/Georgia State Line

Previous Next

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Catoosa County Fire Department were working together to fight a house fire that spread into nearby woods at the Tennessee/Georgia state line.

Red Shift companies responded at 2:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Graysville Road and found a fully-involved mobile home fire.

Several acres of woods are burning behind the trailer and other homes. There are no injuries to report at this time.

Engine 21, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 are on the scene.