Man Arrested For Attempted 1st-Degree Murder On Saturday

A man was arrested on Saturday for attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies were dispatched to 6409 Flagpoint Drive for reports of a disorder with a weapon. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the resident and his girlfriend.

The resident stated that while they were sitting on their couch, the doorbell rang and found his father, Richard Lee Thomas, at the door appearing to be intoxicated. A verbal argument ensued over a financial matter involving a vehicle.

As the verbal altercation escalated, the father was told to leave the residence at which time he pulled a firearm from his person. The son attempted to enter the home and shut the front door when his father continued pointing the firearm at him inside the residence. The son, fearing for his safety and the safety of his girlfriend, struck his father, Richard, to defend himself and create distance so he could shut the door.

As the son was trying to shut the door, his father discharged the firearm inside the open threshold of the residence. The round landed beyond the threshold in the floor, fortunately not striking his son or his girlfriend. The son then managed to close the door and his father left the property.

The suspect, Richard Lee Thomas, was apprehended by Bradly County Sheriff's Office at his residence. Afterwards, he was transferred to the custody of the HCSO and booked on the following charges: