2 New Townhouse Developments Planned In Red Bank

The city of Red Bank will be getting two new townhome developments, with the approval to rezone property in two different locations at the city commission meeting Tuesday night.

Lots at 309 Midvale Ave. and 313 Midvale Ave. were both changed from R-1 Residential to R-TZ, Residential town home zero lot line zones. Ingram Gordon and Associates plans to dissolve the lot line, combine the properties and then subdivide it into six different lots. The structure that is there now is severely dilapidated, said Mayor Stefanie Dalton "and the townhouse development will be a great improvement to the area.” No residents participated in the public hearing that took place before the unanimous vote to approve the rezoning request.

Zoning was also amended for 1109 Dayton Blvd. at the request of Mike Price and MAP Engineering. This property had been previously zoned for 38 apartments, but then the recession and COVID pandemic came along and interest shifted, said Mr. Price. So did the housing needs, making building townhouses a better product for now. Now plans are for building 28 units to sell, not rent. The development will have one building with 10 townhouses, one building with six units and another building with 11 units. They will be two-bedroom units except for a single “mini-unit" that will have just a one-bedroom. All of the buildings will be three stories and there will be a pool for residents.

Over the fiscal year 2025 there have been items which exceeded budgeted appropriations that were not anticipated. There were several other revenue sources that partially offset those unbudgeted expenses including grants and donations. In the general fund, the unbudgeted expenditures totaled $376,615 and in the solid waste fund $232,000 for a brush truck was unbudgeted. Both are included in the amendment to the 2025 operating budget.

Red Bank has an agreement with CARTA to help para-transit transportation services for seniors and disabled individuals using an enhanced mobility disabilities grant for $21,000 until the end of June, 2025. And the city put $15,600 in the Community Development Department’s 2025 budget in preparation for continuing the service. The arrangement will be evaluated at the end of the current agreement as the 2025 fiscal year ends.

The city of Red Bank will use Johnson Murphey and Wright again for auditing services for fiscal year 2026. The cost of the annual audit will be $47,475 and an additional $7,000 for a single audit that is needed due to receiving grant funding throughout the year.

The council approved spending up to $11,888 for the construction of fencing around the city dog park for the safety and security of visitors to the park and their pets. The best quote came from Action Fence Co. and was a budgeted item.

Acting as the Red Bank Beer Board, the commissioners approved temporary beer licenses for Jeff Schwanke, owner of Clever Ale House, to sell beer at multiple upcoming city sponsored events. Beer will be available at each of the Food Truck Fridays and at the city’s 70th anniversary celebration on June 21.

Announcements by commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting include that the city will celebrate Earth Day with a litter clean-up in partnership with Green Steps and Becaffeinated on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers who are interested should meet at Becaffeinated, 3601 Dayton Blvd.

Reassessment notices have started being mailed. The average increase this year in Red Bank is 60 percent, said Mayor Dalton. The last reassessments in the city averaged 26 percent in 2021. Property owners can contest the latest valuation, but should be aware that there is a deadline to do so.

The first Red Bak Cemetery Decoration Day will be Saturday, April 26.

The new crosswalk at the intersection of Ashmore Avenue and Memorial Drive has opened with ADA-compliant sidewalks. And the new Bicycle Garden at 4839 Dayton Blvd., a miniature city street park for children. has opened. The city will observe National Public Safety Telecommunications week from April 13-19.

