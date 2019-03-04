 Tuesday, March 5, 2019 25.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Sports


Dan Fleser: Coaches Stumped On Vols Vs. Kentucky

Monday, March 4, 2019 - by Dan Fleser

Tennessee versus Kentucky brings out the best and worst of both basketball teams in a confounding manner.

The resumes of both teams affirm them to be worthy of their lofty national rankings and consideration for a No. 1 regional seeding for the NCAA tournament. They have ascended to their respective places, though, in spite of what each has done to the other in their two meetings.

On Feb.

16, the Wildcats routed the Vols at Rupp Arena, 86-69. The game’s one-sided nature inspired Kentucky fans to chant “overrated” regarding the then-No. 1 Vols. Kentucky coach John Calipari didn’t appreciate the gesture and did his best silence the sentiment.

Calipari’s postgame comments on Saturday indicated that he remembered that moment. The Vols flipped the script in the rematch at Thompson-Boling Arena, taking charge in the first half and storming to a 71-52 victory that a “Remember Rupp” look and feel to it.

“It’s amazing,” Calipari said. “Now they will say that we aren’t that good. When we beat them they said they aren’t that good.”

Calipari’s best stab at attribution for such thinking was to say: “This is college basketball.”

UT coach Rick Barnes seemed stumped by the disparity in results after Saturday’s game. During his press conference on Monday, he took another extended crack at it with a reply that acknowledged the strength of both teams as well as the vagaries of competition and human nature.

That said, he was no less stumped.

“I expected both of them to be close, hard-fought games,” he said.

During my 30 years of covering the Lady Vols, I remember a time in the mid-1990s when Tennessee and Stanford were two of the best women’s basketball teams in the country. Yet they were exchanging one-sided results with each other.

Stanford Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer reasoned then that since their meetings occurred early in the season, both teams still were in their formative stages. If one team had an exaggerated advantage – experience for instance – the other might struggle to respond and suffer consequences more dire than normal.

Such thinking likely applies to the Tennessee-Kentucky games, even at a later juncture in the season.

In the first meeting, the Vols hadn’t played a team of Kentucky’s caliber in weeks. Furthermore, their 19-game winning streak had stunted their development, particularly regarding defense.

The nature of the loss forced the Vols to take a hard look at themselves and face their weaknesses. Their response was a defensive effort Saturday that Barnes said, “we should be proud of.”

He suggested that such motivation now will swing back toward the Wildcats.

“They will go back and it will make them better,” Barnes said. “They will get better because we have gotten better defensively since the Kentucky game at Rupp Arena. We came back and realized we had to get better defensively.”

Kentucky also will get healthy. Forward Reid Travis, who played an important role in the first meeting, missed Saturday’s game with a knee injury. Calipari didn’t use that as an excuse, saying Tennessee deserved the victory and that the younger Wildcats played “like a deer in the headlights.”

Still, he conceded that Travis’ absence was compounded by PJ Washington’s early foul trouble.

“As soon as I saw how it started and when PJ got his second foul I was like ‘OK how do I make this close?’ ‘’ Calipari said.

The teams could meet in the semifinals of the SEC tournament in Nashville later this month. Travis likely will back by then. Both teams will be better for the shared experiences with each other.

Round three could bring out the best in both.

* * *

Dan Fleser is a 1980 graduate of the University of Missouri who covered University of Tennessee athletics for the Knoxville News Sentinel from 1988-2019. He can be reached at danfleser3@gmail.com 

May 4, 2019

PREP BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULES

March 21, 2019

PREP BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

March 20, 2019

PREP TOURNAMENT RESULTS


(Changes, Corrections Or Additions: Please Notify Dennis Norwood at dennisnorwood56@gmail.com) PREP BASEBALL Monday, March 11 East Hamilton at Walker Valley Bledsoe Co. at Sale Creek ... (click for more)

PREP BASKETBALL TSSAA State Tournament Murfreesboro, MTSU Murphy Center Class 3A Girls Thursday, March 7 10:30 a.m: Bradley Central (31-3) vs. Lebanon (25-10) Boys ... (click for more)

Basketball Results All scores are final Monday, March 4 Boys Class 3A Sectionals Cleveland 49, Blackman 42 Oakland 61, East Hamilton 59 Class 2A Sectionals Brainerd ... (click for more)


Sports

PREP BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULES

(Changes, Corrections Or Additions: Please Notify Dennis Norwood at dennisnorwood56@gmail.com) PREP BASEBALL Monday, March 11 East Hamilton at Walker Valley Bledsoe Co. at Sale Creek McMinn Co. at Ooltewah Baylor at Chattanooga Christian Bradley at Soddy Daisy CSAS at Marion Co. Red Bank at East Ridge Boyd-Buchanan at Lookout Valley Whitwell at Lookout Valley ... (click for more)

PREP BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

PREP BASKETBALL TSSAA State Tournament Murfreesboro, MTSU Murphy Center Class 3A Girls Thursday, March 7 10:30 a.m: Bradley Central (31-3) vs. Lebanon (25-10) Boys March 13-16 Cleveland vs. TBD Class 2A Boys March 13-16 Brainerd vs. TBD Howard vs. TBD (click for more)

Breaking News

Governor Lee Says First Budget Will Raise Rainy Day Fund To $1.1 Billion; Teachers To Get $71 Million Pay Raise

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his first State of the State address and presented budget priorities to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House Chamber on Monday night in Nashville. Governor. Lee proposed "a strong, conservative budget with a record-breaking deposit to the Rainy Day Fund that will lift the state savings account to a historic high $1.1 billion. ... (click for more)

New $17.75 Million McMinn County Higher Education Center To Be Built In Athens

A new $17.75 million McMinn County Higher Education Center is included in Governor Bill Lee’s budget proposal. State Senator Mike Bell (R-Riceville) and State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) said they have worked with state and local education and government officials and local industry partners to move the proposed campus forward. Senator Bell and Rep. Cochran made ... (click for more)

Opinion

Beloved Kirkman Teacher J. Mabre Armstrong Was A Christian Gentleman

Kirkman High School's oldest living teacher has died. J. Mabre Armstrong passed away Sunday night. He was 98. Mr. A, as we called him in high school, taught in the print shop. Mr. Armstrong was always willing to give us extra help. He was very good in math and extended his time after school to assist those who were struggling. He loved to help his students. I saw him many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

With so many of our seniors still fit and able, The Sunday Funnies agrees with a delightful email one shared in this week’s stack of funnies. As we mull over whether we should put females into the draft, I adored this character’s view and hope you will, too! Granted, the fact he’s a senior in mankind’s tribe doesn’t obscure my views. I am adamant about what is done in Israel ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors