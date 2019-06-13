 Thursday, June 13, 2019 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Sports


Dan Fleser: Pruitt Positive About Upcoming Vol Campaign

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - by Dan Fleser

KNOXVILLE – During an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show at the SEC Spring Meetings, Jeremy Pruitt reviewed his first season as Tennessee’s football coach and included some self-deprecation.

“Well you know the longer you do something, the better you should be at it,” he said. “So I probably made plenty of mistakes in Year 1, just as I did as a position coach, a coordinator.

“So you get better at something the longer you do it. When you have good people around you and everyone in the program is familiar with what you’re trying to get done, it does make it easier the second time around.”

Co-defensive coordinator Chris Rumph is one of the people around Pruitt. During the spring, he spoke of coaching and a need to “self-check yourself” during the offseason. Pruitt’s comments on Finebaum’s show, to some extent, echoed Rumph’s.

In so doing, they both referenced the process involved with trying to restore UT’s football program. In the final installment of a series reviewing Tennessee’s five high-profile programs, here’s a look at football.

A busy workplace: In his interview with Finebaum, Pruitt said that 55 players stayed for the mini-term school session in May.

“Now we’ve got a chance in June and July and August to kind of create the identity of this football team for the newcomers,” he said. “And that’s the great thing about sports is building a team and we’ve got an opportunity to do that with a good summer of working out and conditioning.”

Pruitt alluded to his revamped coaching staff in saying that the football workplace is more appealing for Tennessee’s players.

“I think with our staff and the people we have involved in our program, I think the atmosphere is very positive,” he said. “I think our kids enjoy coming to work, enjoy being around each other, enjoy being around our staff. So anytime you have that atmosphere, you have success.”

Preseason Awards: Phil Steele’s College Football Preview tabbed Tennessee outside linebacker Darrell Taylor as a first-team preseason All-SEC player. Taylor had eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season.

If Taylor plays up to that prediction, it will help the pass rush and could take some pressure off UT’s defensive line.

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway was another preseason All-SEC pick. Some of his fellow receivers ought to push him for the distinction. With new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and an experienced, deep receiving corps, UT’s passing game previews as a team strength.

Recruiting: Commitments from three players in the past week has created buzz while calming some of the worries that typically surround this game within the game.

Lovie Jenkins, a three-star cornerback in the Class of 2020, committed to UT on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 Jenkins, who’s from Ocoee, Fla., is the Vols’ ninth commitment. He’s ranked the No. 58 cornerback prospect in the class by 247Sports.

Safety Antonio Johnson and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins, both from East St. Louis (Ill.) High, committed after attending camp last week. Johnson is a four-star prospect who is the No. 11 ranked safety according to the 247Sports Composite.

More attrition: Medical misfortune continues to conspire against UT’s attempts to rebuild its offensive line.

Freshman Melvin McBride announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he was retiring from football because of “health problems.” He had been on campus less than two weeks.

In the last two years, injuries have ended the careers of linemen Chance Hall, Jack Jones, Tanner Antonutti, Devante Brooks and Eric Crosby. And freshman All-American Trey Smith’s future still is in jeopardy after having blood clots in his lungs.

* * *

Dan Fleser is a 1980 graduate of the University of Missouri who covered University of Tennessee athletics for the Knoxville News Sentinel from 1988-2019. He can be reached at danfleser3@gmail.com 

 


July 12, 2019

Chattanooga Area Swim League

June 13, 2019

Chattanooga Roller Girls In Action At Convention Center On June 22

June 12, 2019

PHOTOS: Chattanooga FC Defeats Atlanta FC 3-0


CHATTANOOGA AREA SWIM LEAGUE STANDINGS BLUE DIVISION Stuart Heights 2 0 Ooltewah 2 0 Signal Mountain 2 1 Dalton 0 2 Catoosa 0 3 ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Roller Girls will be taking the track for a doubleheader on June 22 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the Chattanooga B-Railers take on Clarksville ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club won 3-0 against Atlanta FC Wednesday at Finley Stadium. (click for more)


Sports

Chattanooga Area Swim League

CHATTANOOGA AREA SWIM LEAGUE STANDINGS BLUE DIVISION Stuart Heights 2 0 Ooltewah 2 0 Signal Mountain 2 1 Dalton 0 2 Catoosa 0 3 RED DIVISION Calhoun 2 0 Fairyland 2 1 Country Club 2 1 Cleveland 0 2 Red Bank 0 2 WHITE DIVISION Big Ridge ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Roller Girls In Action At Convention Center On June 22

The Chattanooga Roller Girls will be taking the track for a doubleheader on June 22 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the Chattanooga B-Railers take on Clarksville Roller Derby at 5 p.m. The Chattanooga All Stars will face the Derby City Roller Girls at 7 p.m. The event ends around 9 p.m. This doubleheader is sponsored by Yee-Haw and will benefit ... (click for more)

Breaking News

Worker Falls To His Death At New Walden’s Ridge Fire Station

A worker fell to his death on Thursday from the roof of the new Walden’s Ridge Fire Station currently under construction. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the high fall fatality involving an adult male at 2102 Taft Highway. HCSO detectives are investigating the incident and will ensure all state safety organizations are properly notified. ... (click for more)

Bobcat Stolen From Reflection Riding "For The Illegal Exotic Pet Trade"

Officials at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center said they believe the theft of a bobcat earlier this week was "for the illegal exotic pet trade." The center in Lookout Valley experienced a forced and illegal entry after hours sometime after regular staff left for the day on Monday and before dawn Tuesday morning. The enclosures for the injured and non-releasable ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Schools Should Release The Report On The Condition Of School Buildings

Hamilton County Commissioners please demand the immediate release of the buildings assessment conducted by the Florida-based MGT Consulting on behalf of the Hamilton County Department of Education. I believe that HCDE has intentionally withheld the findings contained in the report to control the message for their pursuit of a property tax increase. The building report was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Eliminate School Fees Now

There are some people who want the Hamilton County Commission to raise taxes when they meet next week. There are others, including some commissioners, who are against a tax increase as it is being presented. But I can’t find a person who I suspect may be on one list or the other who doesn’t believe the biggest abuse in our schools is the ridiculous fees we force on each and every ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors