Hamilton County Has Record 260 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 New Death; Tennessee Has 62 More Deaths

Hamilton County has a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday at 260, compared to 83 on Monday. The previous record of new cases was Aug. 19 with 175 cases. The new total is 14,004.

There has also been another death from the virus, bringing the toll to 118.

There are currently 104 patients in Hamilton County hospitals with the coronavirus, and a suspected six additional cases. Of those, 52 are Hamilton County residents and there are 30 in intensive care. This is the highest number of hospitalizations from the virus that Hamilton County has seen.

There have been 12,411 people recover from the virus in the county, 89 percent, and there are 1,475 active cases, compared to 1,343 active cases on Monday.

Tennessee had 1,979 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 289,749, state Health Department officials said. There were 62 new deaths from the virus for a total of 3,672.



The state currently has 1,634 people hospitalized from the virus, 81 more than on Monday.

There have been 256,143 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.925 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 40,733 cases, up 156; 593 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 35,938 cases, up 283; 369 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 14,920 cases, up 135; 105 deaths, up 2

Bledsoe County: 1,083 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 4,073 cases, up 39; 27 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 648 cases, up 6; 15 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 928 cases, up 11; 14 deaths



Meigs County: 388 cases, up 5; 8 deaths



Polk County: 569 cases, up 4; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,296 cases, up 6; 25 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 419 cases, up 8; 5 deaths