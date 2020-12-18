 Friday, December 18, 2020 32.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Spring Semester Re-Entry Plan For Hamilton County Schools Is Announced

Friday, December 18, 2020

Hamilton County Schools officials have announced the re-entry plan for the spring semester.

Officials said, "The first semester of the 2020-2021 school year has been a learning experience for our team as we’ve navigated the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has been an ever-changing situation, and our HCS Reentry Plan was always intended to be a living document that could be updated, if needed, based on the latest information.

"After analyzing our data, reviewing the latest research, and reflecting on our experiences, the district distributed a survey to families and staff seeking input on potential changes. More than16,000 people completed the survey, including over 5,500 employees.

"In addition, our senior leadership met with more than 2,500 parents, teachers and staff in focus groups, advisory councils, the Reopening Taskforce, staff meetings, a Community Townhall, and the Teacher’s Cabinet to gather input and feedback on the reopening plan for the second semester.

"District leadership listened to our stakeholders to craft these updates to our plan for Reopening 2.0.Below you will find an overview of the key updates to the plan for the spring semester.

To view a complete list of the revisions, visit www.hcde.org/ReentryPlanUpdate. You can view the revised HCS Reentry & Continuous Learning Plan here.

For a statement from Dr. Charles Woods and Dr. Stephen Adams, who serve on the School Reopening Task Force, about the risk of COVID-19 spread from young children, click here.

Click here to see the re-entry plan.

The district will communicate the phase schedule for the start of the spring semester during the last week of December using the latest local COVID-19 data available.


Several Residents Displaced By Electrical Fire At Home On Beverly Kay Drive

Alexander Hails Approval Of 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine

EPB Benefits From Surprising Amount Of New Construction During Pandemic


A home on Beverly Kay Drive was damaged by fire Friday evening. Around 7 p.m., several Chattanooga Fire Department companies were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Beverly Kay Drive. ... (click for more)

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Friday praised the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna. He said, “This announcement ... (click for more)

At the last EPB board meeting of the year, President and CEO David Wade said the utility benefited from an increase in construction during the pandemic. The increase in new construction ... (click for more)



Opinion

Thankful For The Speedway Racing Legacy

Growing up in Chattanooga there were great Saturday night options if there was no WFLI Spectacular. We had live wrestling at Memorial Auditorium, drag races at the Optimist Drag Strip or the stock car races at Boyd's Speedway. Thank you, Emerson Russell. It is welcome news that you have bought Boyd's and will continue the speedway racing legacy in our community. Can't wait ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Friday Cornucopia

Think of it like this – we are one week before Christmas and there are too many gifts to fit under the tree. So today allow me to go through the mounds of minutia on top of my desk and, if we were to add a touch of Bailey’s Irish Cream to our coffee, here is a list of things we could talk about … * * * COVID, OUR SCHOOL TEACHERS & AN EXAMPLE The Tennessee Department ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall At Home To EKU, 62-45

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 62-45 Friday afternoon to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in non-conference action. The Mocs drop to 2-4 overall and EKU improves to 3-2 with its third straight win. Eboni Williams led Chattanooga from the floor for the third time this season with 14 points and was one rebounds shy of a double-double with ... (click for more)

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)


