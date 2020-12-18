Spring Semester Re-Entry Plan For Hamilton County Schools Is Announced

Hamilton County Schools officials have announced the re-entry plan for the spring semester.

Officials said, "The first semester of the 2020-2021 school year has been a learning experience for our team as we’ve navigated the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has been an ever-changing situation, and our HCS Reentry Plan was always intended to be a living document that could be updated, if needed, based on the latest information.

"After analyzing our data, reviewing the latest research, and reflecting on our experiences, the district distributed a survey to families and staff seeking input on potential changes. More than16,000 people completed the survey, including over 5,500 employees.

"In addition, our senior leadership met with more than 2,500 parents, teachers and staff in focus groups, advisory councils, the Reopening Taskforce, staff meetings, a Community Townhall, and the Teacher’s Cabinet to gather input and feedback on the reopening plan for the second semester.

"District leadership listened to our stakeholders to craft these updates to our plan for Reopening 2.0.Below you will find an overview of the key updates to the plan for the spring semester.

To view a complete list of the revisions, visit www.hcde.org/ReentryPlanUpdate . You can view the revised HCS Reentry & Continuous Learning Plan here.

For a statement from Dr. Charles Woods and Dr. Stephen Adams, who serve on the School Reopening Task Force, about the risk of COVID-19 spread from young children, click here.

Click here to see the re-entry plan.

The district will communicate the phase schedule for the start of the spring semester during the last week of December using the latest local COVID-19 data available.