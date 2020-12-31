McCallie School Announces School Delay With Virtual Classes Beginning Jan. 11; On-Campus Classes Set To Start Jan. 19

McCallie officials announce classes will not resume until Jan. 11 and will be virtual for the week. On-campus classes will resume Jan. 19.

The following letter was sent to students and parents from the school administration:

Students and Parents –



With COVID-19 numbers continuing high in our area, and on the advice of public health officials, we have made adjustments to the schedule for January.



Classes will not resume until Monday, January 11, and they will be all-virtual that week.



On-campus classes will not resume until Tuesday, January 19.





There will be no classes the week of January 4 as previously announced, and no athletic or extracurricular activities will be held until on-campus classes resume.This new schedule will allow students and employees to quarantine during the week of January 11 as we hold virtual classes and will give us much greater assurances of having a safe campus when we return January 19. If boarding students have already made travel plans to return to campus early, we will accommodate them.Administrators and deans will provide students and parents with more scheduling details over the next couple of weeks, so please watch for emails and social media messages. In the meantime, I hope that you and your families have a wonderful and safe New Year’s holiday.Lee Burns ‘87Head of School