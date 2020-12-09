 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 Weather

Man Out On Bond For Murder Of UTC Student Is Charged In Another Killing

Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Terrence Dewayne Lewis
Terrence Dewayne Lewis

Terrence Lewis, who was already charged with the murder of UTC student Evan "Thad" Derry, has now been arrested for killing Randy Williams on Dec. 2.

The 29-year-old Williams died from an apparent gunshot wound.

At approximately 1:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 3139 Lightfoot Mill Road on a report of a DOA.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim deceased and secured the scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Lewis was out on bond while awaiting trial in the murder of the 20-year-old UTC student on N. Bishop Drive. 

In the incident on Dec. 28, 2017, police found a wrecked black Chevy Tahoe that was turned sideways in the road. The victim, who was from Franklin, Tn., was seated in the driver's seat, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.  He was unresponsive and later died after being taken to Erlanger Hospital. 

Police said they learned that Baxter McCurry was a passenger in the Tahoe.  Police were told they had arrived to meet Lewis. 

Police said, "The plan was that McCurry was to bring 16 pounds of marijuana and Lewis was going to sell it to his uncle to take care of a debt that he owed Derry." 

McCurry said he was in the front passenger seat and Derry in the driver's seat.  He said Lewis got into the rear passenger seat of the Tahoe, but then said he forgot something in his vehicle.  He asked Derry to back next to his car so he could get what he needed.  

When the Tahoe was next to the Lewis vehicle, McCurry said Lewis pulled out a can of OC spray and sprayed him and Derry.  

McCurry said he jumped out of the vehicle and saw three black males with guns.  He said he then began running. He said he heard several shots while he was running.

Police said Derry tried to flee in his vehicle but was only able to get a short distance until he hit a tree on the right side of the road. 

Police said a witness saw a black male shoot several times at the Tahoe while it was fleeing.  The shooter then got into a car matching the description of Lewis' Chrysler 200. 

The witness also said Lewis drove to the Tahoe, got out, and went to the driver's side.  

McCurry said there was 16 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.  Police searched the vehicle and found that a majority of the marijuana was missing.  

Lewis told police he did correspond with McCurry via text messages.  He said he facilitated the marijuana transaction. 

Police said he also placed himself in the vehicle directly behind Derry and admitted he sprayed Derry and McCurry with mace. Police said Lewis also admitted his vehicle was at the scene. 

Lewis was charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in the slaying of the Battleground Academy graduate.

 

Lewis had been set to appear in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman next Tuesday in the Derry case.


