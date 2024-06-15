Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
7177 LEE HWY UNIT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, CHASTITY ANNE
7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211824
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHIRINOS ACOSTA, YASMIRA LARDES
15 HOLIDAY LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COE, JAMES CLINTON
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 102 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
2506 DODSON AVE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
1151 OLD ROCK ISLAND HOMELESS ROCK ISLAND, 38581
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DANIELS, KELVIN LEBRON
213 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115408
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH
5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 373435499
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FRANCISCO-BARTOLO, FRANCISCO A
17 WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HILL, BRENDA SHADE
1324 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023911
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, KENNETH BERNARD
1815 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE
3919 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING W LICENSE REVOKED
JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE
6999 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374124052
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KINAMORE, DEMETRIUS SHAUN
3406 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
KIRBY, ALI NICOLLE
1689 ANDOVER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
LA ROSA GUEVARRA, OMAR DAVID
4745 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LANE, PRISCILLA BROOKE
250 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
LANGDON, ROBERT MILLARD
10170 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH
LONG, KIMBERLY DENIS
1207 SHOLAR AVE CHATTA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE
1735 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN
2600 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
PEDRO MIGUEL, PEDRO FRANCISCO
112 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ, DAVID DOMINGO
1559 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
1210 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
RICHARDS, MICHAEL AARON
634 GEORGIA AVE LOT 124 CEDARTOWN, 301253700
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTIAGO, ERICA
1404 DOUBLE S ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
TERRY, TEDDY TYRELL
1404 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN
1219 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063110
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TROTTER, TERRI LYNN
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD UION 5B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI
900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, CHASTITY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|COE, JAMES CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/22/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/30/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, KELVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FRANCISCO-BARTOLO, FRANCISCO A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HILL, BRENDA SHADE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/09/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, KENNETH BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/08/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/02/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING W LICENSE REVOKED
|
|KINAMORE, DEMETRIUS SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|KIRBY, ALI NICOLLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|LA ROSA GUEVARRA, OMAR DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LANGDON, ROBERT MILLARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, KIMBERLY DENIS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/10/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEDRO MIGUEL, PEDRO FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PEREZ, DAVID DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/05/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/28/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
|
|RICHARDS, MICHAEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/15/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANTIAGO, ERICA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TERRY, TEDDY TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|TROTTER, TERRI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/31/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|