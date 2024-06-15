Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, June 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDREWS, MARCY DEE 
7177 LEE HWY UNIT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROWN, CHASTITY ANNE 
7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211824 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHIRINOS ACOSTA, YASMIRA LARDES 
15 HOLIDAY LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COE, JAMES CLINTON 
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 102 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

COLLINS, EDDIE REESE 
2506 DODSON AVE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

COMBS, CONNIE JEAN 
1151 OLD ROCK ISLAND HOMELESS ROCK ISLAND, 38581 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DANIELS, KELVIN LEBRON 
213 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115408 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH 
5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 373435499 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

FRANCISCO-BARTOLO, FRANCISCO A 
17 WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HILL, BRENDA SHADE 
1324 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023911 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, KENNETH BERNARD 
1815 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE 
3919 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING W LICENSE REVOKED

JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE 
6999 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374124052 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KINAMORE, DEMETRIUS SHAUN 
3406 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

KIRBY, ALI NICOLLE 
1689 ANDOVER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

LA ROSA GUEVARRA, OMAR DAVID 
4745 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LANE, PRISCILLA BROOKE 
250 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)

LANGDON, ROBERT MILLARD 
10170 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH

LONG, KIMBERLY DENIS 
1207 SHOLAR AVE CHATTA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE 
1735 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE 
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN 
2600 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

PEDRO MIGUEL, PEDRO FRANCISCO 
112 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEREZ, DAVID DOMINGO 
1559 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POOLE, CURTIS KEITH 
1210 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

RICHARDS, MICHAEL AARON 
634 GEORGIA AVE LOT 124 CEDARTOWN, 301253700 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTIAGO, ERICA 
1404 DOUBLE S ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING

TERRY, TEDDY TYRELL 
1404 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN 
1219 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063110 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TROTTER, TERRI LYNN 
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD UION 5B CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI 
900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, CHASTITY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COE, JAMES CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/22/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/30/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DANIELS, KELVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FRANCISCO-BARTOLO, FRANCISCO A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HILL, BRENDA SHADE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/09/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, KENNETH BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/08/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/02/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING W LICENSE REVOKED
KINAMORE, DEMETRIUS SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
KIRBY, ALI NICOLLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
LA ROSA GUEVARRA, OMAR DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LANGDON, ROBERT MILLARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF METH
LONG, KIMBERLY DENIS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/10/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
PEDRO MIGUEL, PEDRO FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ, DAVID DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/05/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/28/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
RICHARDS, MICHAEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/15/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTIAGO, ERICA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
TERRY, TEDDY TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TROTTER, TERRI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/31/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




