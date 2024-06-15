Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

7177 LEE HWY UNIT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROWN, CHASTITY ANNE

7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211824

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/29/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, CHASTITY ANNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FAILURE TO APPEAR COE, JAMES CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/22/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT COMBS, CONNIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 09/30/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DANIELS, KELVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FRANCISCO-BARTOLO, FRANCISCO A

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HILL, BRENDA SHADE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/09/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HILL, KENNETH BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/08/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/02/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING W LICENSE REVOKED KINAMORE, DEMETRIUS SHAUN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED KIRBY, ALI NICOLLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/15/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY LA ROSA GUEVARRA, OMAR DAVID

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LANGDON, ROBERT MILLARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF METH LONG, KIMBERLY DENIS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/10/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, KEONTA DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/31/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) PEDRO MIGUEL, PEDRO FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PEREZ, DAVID DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/05/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POOLE, CURTIS KEITH

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/28/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

RICHARDS, MICHAEL AARON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/15/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTIAGO, ERICA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING TERRY, TEDDY TYRELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/22/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR TROTTER, TERRI LYNN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/31/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



