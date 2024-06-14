Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON
159 SHADY HOLLOW CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE
3404 JONES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BERRY, JOSHUA ADAM
178 QUARTER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
511 NORTH BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, TERRY RAY
153 POPE STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLINE, AMANDA LYNN
7502 BLEEN PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
CONDER, TIFFANY ROSE
559 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT (SEQUATCHIE CO)
DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113435
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
DIAZ CLAUDIO, EDIN IGDALIAS
2107 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DODD, TRACY ICHELLE
1712 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 373431434
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE
1954 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOINS, BRIANNA BLAZE
320 HILLSBORO RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
GREEN, DAMON LAMONT
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRISSOM, BOBBY DEWAYNE
690 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, MURICE J
6893 SNYDER RD MEMPHIS, 38141
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HASKINS, JULIE ANN
2903 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS
715 CHILDS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON
104 E. 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KERNS, MATTHEW KENNETH
727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING, JENNIFER LYNN
9213 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
LYMON, WINSTON E
1400 N CHAMBERKAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
8572 DEMARS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MITCHELL, BRIYANNA ASHE
7822 BASSWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, JOSHUA LEE
2413 GLENNGARY DR SODDY DAISY,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
2709 CITICO AV EAPT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PHILLIPS, JUSTIN DALE
439 DAVIS LANE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER
8484 GYPSY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHRUM, ANGELA RENAE
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHUBERT, CALVIN LINSEY
2320 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, RONALD LEE
5537 HENSON GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SPEEDING
SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE
300 SIMS DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL
7116 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA
2627 N CHAMBERLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WYATT, JORDAN COLE
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051715
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/09/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BERRY, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|CLARK, TERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/06/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLINE, AMANDA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|CONDER, TIFFANY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT (SEQUATCHIE CO)
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
|
|DIAZ CLAUDIO, EDIN IGDALIAS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOINS, BRIANNA BLAZE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRISSOM, BOBBY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, MURICE J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HERNANDEZ, PENICILINO-CASO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/30/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MITCHELL, BRIYANNA ASHE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHUBERT, CALVIN LINSEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WYATT, JORDAN COLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|