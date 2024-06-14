Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON

159 SHADY HOLLOW CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE

3404 JONES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BERRY, JOSHUA ADAM

178 QUARTER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE

511 NORTH BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, 37917

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR

5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, TERRY RAY

153 POPE STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CLINE, AMANDA LYNN

7502 BLEEN PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)



CONDER, TIFFANY ROSE

559 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT (SEQUATCHIE CO)



DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL

2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON

301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113435

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)



DIAZ CLAUDIO, EDIN IGDALIAS

2107 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DODD, TRACY ICHELLE

1712 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 373431434

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE

1954 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOINS, BRIANNA BLAZE

320 HILLSBORO RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



GREEN, DAMON LAMONT

1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

