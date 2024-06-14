Latest Headlines

  • Friday, June 14, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON 
159 SHADY HOLLOW CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE 
3404 JONES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BERRY, JOSHUA ADAM 
178 QUARTER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
511 NORTH BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR 
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, TERRY RAY 
153 POPE STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLINE, AMANDA LYNN 
7502 BLEEN PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)

CONDER, TIFFANY ROSE 
559 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT (SEQUATCHIE CO)

DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL 
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON 
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113435 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

DIAZ CLAUDIO, EDIN IGDALIAS 
2107 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DODD, TRACY ICHELLE 
1712 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 373431434 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE 
1954 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO 
2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOINS, BRIANNA BLAZE 
320 HILLSBORO RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GREEN, DAMON LAMONT 
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRISSOM, BOBBY DEWAYNE 
690 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, MURICE J 
6893 SNYDER RD MEMPHIS, 38141 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HASKINS, JULIE ANN 
2903 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS 
715 CHILDS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON 
104 E. 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KERNS, MATTHEW KENNETH 
727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KING, JENNIFER LYNN 
9213 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

LYMON, WINSTON E 
1400 N CHAMBERKAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE 
8572 DEMARS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MITCHELL, BRIYANNA ASHE 
7822 BASSWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, JOSHUA LEE 
2413 GLENNGARY DR SODDY DAISY, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ODOM, JUSTIN KEON 
2709 CITICO AV EAPT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PHILLIPS, JUSTIN DALE 
439 DAVIS LANE OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER 
8484 GYPSY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SHRUM, ANGELA RENAE 
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHUBERT, CALVIN LINSEY 
2320 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, RONALD LEE 
5537 HENSON GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SPEEDING

SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE 
300 SIMS DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUMMERVILLE, LAMAUREA OYDELL 
7116 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR 
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA 
2627 N CHAMBERLAND CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WYATT, JORDAN COLE 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051715 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

