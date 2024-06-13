County Mayor Wamp Favors Adding Another Holiday For County Employees

County Mayor Weston Wamp said he wants to add a 13th holiday for Hamilton County employees.

When he came into office there were 11 - New Year's Day, MLK Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's.

He earlier got the County Commission to approve Juneteenth as the 12th holiday. It will be observed next Wednesday. The County Commission will not meet as it usually would. County employees will work Monday and Tuesday, then come back Thursday and Friday.

County Mayor Wamp is now proposing that the county observe Presidents Day.

He said providing the holidays "boosts employee morale."

Even with the addition of Presidents Day, the county will still have one fewer holiday than the state, he said.

County Finance Director Lee Brouner estimated the cost of the new holiday at $138,000. He said that would go to pay overtime for sheriff, EMS and other personnel.

The County Commission on June 26 will consider a resolution that says:

"General Government does not currently observe Presidents’ Day; and WHEREAS, in order to pay observance to this holiday, as well as to improve county employee retention and recruitment, beginning in calendar year 2025, Hamilton County General Government will close its offices to observe the holiday of Presidents’ Day and will adopt the holiday into its employee handbook and recognize the holiday each year going forward; and

"WHEREAS, Presidents’ Day will be observed by Hamilton County Government by following the Federal and/or State observance date each year."