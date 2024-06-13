Latest Headlines

County Mayor Wamp Favors Adding Another Holiday For County Employees

  Thursday, June 13, 2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp said he wants to add a 13th holiday for Hamilton County employees.

When he came into office there were 11 - New Year's Day, MLK Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's.

He earlier got the County Commission to approve Juneteenth as the 12th holiday. It will be observed next Wednesday. The County Commission will not meet as it usually would. County employees will work Monday and Tuesday, then come back Thursday and Friday.

County Mayor Wamp is now proposing that the county observe Presidents Day.

He said providing the holidays "boosts employee morale."

Even with the addition of Presidents Day, the county will still have one fewer holiday than the state, he said.

County Finance Director Lee Brouner estimated the cost of the new holiday at $138,000. He said that would go to pay overtime for sheriff, EMS and other personnel.

The County Commission on June 26 will consider a resolution that says:

"General Government does not currently observe Presidents’ Day; and WHEREAS, in order to pay observance to this holiday, as well as to improve county employee retention and recruitment, beginning in calendar year 2025, Hamilton County General Government will close its offices to observe the holiday of Presidents’ Day and will adopt the holiday into its employee handbook and recognize the holiday each year going forward; and

"WHEREAS, Presidents’ Day will be observed by Hamilton County Government by following the Federal and/or State observance date each year."

Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Tn. Residents May Face Continuing Tax Increases
  • 6/13/2024

The budget for the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. was passed on the final reading at the June commission meeting. There will be a five percent property tax increase this year, and Mayor Walker ... more

Election Commission Approves Sample Ballot For Aug. 1 Election; Early Voting Is July 12-27
  • 6/13/2024

The Election Commission has approved the sample ballot for the Aug. 1 election and placed them on their website here . The ballot includes several contested school board race as well as the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARBU, ... more

