Police Seek Help Identifying Hit And Run Driver In June 8 Incident

Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic Unit is asking the public's assistance to identify the driver of a customized Ford F-150 that struck a pedestrian and left the scene last Saturday (June 8).





At 2:36 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck in the 7200 block of Shallowford Road. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman with life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows a Ford F-150 was traveling west on Shallowford Road while the woman was attempting to cross the roadway. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and left the scene prior to officers arriving on scene.





The vehicle is a customized Ford F-150 with bronze or gold paint and after-market lighting. The driver is a black male who uses a cane when walking.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 and ask to speak with a traffic investigator about this incident.