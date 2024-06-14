Latest Headlines

School Board Member Jill Black Says Republican Candidates Should Have Debated

  • Friday, June 14, 2024

School Board Member Jill Black has hit Republican school board members for declining to debate prior to the upcoming election.

Ms. Black said, "Chattanooga 2.0 had to cancel its debate series with the Chattanooga Times Free Press and Local 3 News after every Republican candidate for school board declined to participate:

“There is a lot on the line for our students, parents, teachers, and staff this election. Our teachers are moving out of the county because our wages are falling behind in competition compared to neighboring districts, our school buildings are in desperate need of investment, and the General Assembly is attempting to put guns in our children’s classrooms.

Our community deserves to know where our candidates for school board stand on every single one of these issues.

"I’m not afraid to share my vision for continued funding for mental health resources in schools, replacing and improving school buildings that need it across Hamilton County, and standing up to those who are trying to arm our teachers and implement blanket book bans.

"I have accepted every opportunity to make my stance on those issues heard - and it’s a shame that other candidates for school board, including my opponent, aren’t interested in doing so.”


Latest Headlines
Golf And Country Coasts Past Waterdogs, 432-344
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/14/2024
Dalton's Cole Stockard In 2nd After 2 Rounds Of Southern Junior Golf Championship
  • Sports
  • 6/14/2024
Randy Smith: AAU Hoops Still Getting A Bad Rap
Randy Smith: AAU Hoops Still Getting A Bad Rap
  • Sports
  • 6/14/2024
#1 Vols Open CWS Run Friday Night vs. #6 Seminoles
#1 Vols Open CWS Run Friday Night vs. #6 Seminoles
  • Sports
  • 6/14/2024
Architect Says Planned 20-Story Towers At Eureka Foundry Would Mar Scenic View; Anderson, Ledford Favor Tall Buildings
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2024
School Board Member Jill Black Says Republican Candidates Should Have Debated
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Lookout Mountain, Tn. Residents May Face Continuing Tax Increases
  • 6/13/2024

The budget for the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. was passed on the final reading at the June commission meeting. There will be a five percent property tax increase this year, and Mayor Walker ... more

Cherokee National Forest/Chattanooga Road Rally Slimmed To 1-Day Event
Cherokee National Forest/Chattanooga Road Rally Slimmed To 1-Day Event
  • 6/13/2024

Rally USA, which had planned a 2024 Tennessee Rally for this Friday and Saturday in Polk County, Cherokee National Forest, and Chattanooga, have had to make it a one-day event. Organizers ... more

Breaking News
Election Commission Approves Sample Ballot For Aug. 1 Election; Early Voting Is July 12-27
  • 6/13/2024
Emergency Response At Health Department Confirms Air Conditioning Refrigerant Leak; 5 Taken To Hospital
Emergency Response At Health Department Confirms Air Conditioning Refrigerant Leak; 5 Taken To Hospital
  • 6/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/13/2024
Pair Charged In Murder Of Brothers, 21 And 19, On Arlington Avenue
Pair Charged In Murder Of Brothers, 21 And 19, On Arlington Avenue
  • 6/12/2024
HCSO Deputies Recover 12 Firearms, Cash And Drugs
HCSO Deputies Recover 12 Firearms, Cash And Drugs
  • 6/12/2024
Opinion
Sinclair Broadcasting Is Far From Local News
  • 6/12/2024
Food City Closing Presents Hardship For Those Nearby
  • 6/11/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/14/2024
BlueCross Has Betrayed Our Trust
  • 6/13/2024
The Critical Role Of A Father
  • 6/13/2024
Sports
#1 Vols Open CWS Run Friday Night vs. #6 Seminoles
#1 Vols Open CWS Run Friday Night vs. #6 Seminoles
  • 6/14/2024
Randy Smith: AAU Hoops Still Getting A Bad Rap
Randy Smith: AAU Hoops Still Getting A Bad Rap
  • 6/14/2024
Dalton's Cole Stockard In 2nd After 2 Rounds Of Southern Junior Golf Championship
  • 6/14/2024
Wiedmer: The Lakers Need To Show The Late Jerry West The Same Love Everyone Else Does
Wiedmer: The Lakers Need To Show The Late Jerry West The Same Love Everyone Else Does
  • 6/13/2024
Abel Leads Lookouts From The Mound To Earn 6-1 Win Over The Biscuits
  • 6/13/2024
Happenings
Hunter Museum Joins Blue Star Museums Initiative
Hunter Museum Joins Blue Star Museums Initiative
  • 6/13/2024
New Library Exhibit Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns
New Library Exhibit Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns
  • 6/13/2024
Jerry Summers: Father's Day 2024
Jerry Summers: Father's Day 2024
  • 6/13/2024
Skate Station Roller Rink Experience Takes Over Chattanooga Choo Choo
Skate Station Roller Rink Experience Takes Over Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/13/2024
Lakesite Has Independence Day Celebration July 6
Lakesite Has Independence Day Celebration July 6
  • 6/13/2024
Entertainment
Common Ground Plays At Free Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Concert June 21
Common Ground Plays At Free Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Concert June 21
  • 6/14/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/13/2024
Fil Manley: Bonnaroo 2024 Is Almost Here
Fil Manley: Bonnaroo 2024 Is Almost Here
  • 6/12/2024
The Doo-Wop To Rock Show Is At Heritage House June 28
The Doo-Wop To Rock Show Is At Heritage House June 28
  • 6/12/2024
"Let's Talk Podcasting With Clint Powell" Added To Talk Radio 102.3 FM's Lineup
"Let's Talk Podcasting With Clint Powell" Added To Talk Radio 102.3 FM's Lineup
  • 6/11/2024
Opinion
Sinclair Broadcasting Is Far From Local News
  • 6/12/2024
Food City Closing Presents Hardship For Those Nearby
  • 6/11/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/14/2024
Dining
KIC Nights Has Faith And Family Night June 21
KIC Nights Has Faith And Family Night June 21
  • 6/12/2024
2 New Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2024
Red Lobster At Northgate Mall Now On Possible Closure List
  • 6/7/2024
Business/Government
TVA, Partners Seek $350 Million In DOE Grant Funding To Lower Energy Costs, Strengthen Grid And Increase Clean Energy
  • 6/13/2024
Firefighter I And II Graduation Announced For June 13
  • 6/13/2024
Driver Flees Scene Of Accident, Removes License Plate - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/14/2024
Real Estate
May 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 6/12/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 6-12
  • 6/13/2024
City Of Chattanooga Launches New Affordable Housing Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) Program
  • 6/10/2024
Student Scene
TDOE Releases 2023-24 3rd And 4th Grade ELA TCAP State-Level Results
  • 6/13/2024
Dalton State Awards Honorary Doctorates To Shaws
Dalton State Awards Honorary Doctorates To Shaws
  • 6/13/2024
GNTC’s Associate Of Science In Nursing Program Attracts Students
GNTC’s Associate Of Science In Nursing Program Attracts Students
  • 6/12/2024
Living Well
East Tennessee State University Student Selected For THA’s Agenda 21 Internship Program
East Tennessee State University Student Selected For THA’s Agenda 21 Internship Program
  • 6/14/2024
Cempa Community Care's Shannon Burger Named Winner Of TSCPA’s 2024 Impact Award
Cempa Community Care's Shannon Burger Named Winner Of TSCPA’s 2024 Impact Award
  • 6/13/2024
In-Person Auditions For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga Show Start Tuesday
In-Person Auditions For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga Show Start Tuesday
  • 6/13/2024
Memories
Original Occupants: McDonald Farm
  • 6/13/2024
Curtis Coulter's 2025 Sale Creek Historical Calendar Coming Soon
Curtis Coulter's 2025 Sale Creek Historical Calendar Coming Soon
  • 6/13/2024
Michael Thurmond Speaks At Juneteenth Gala Saturday
  • 6/12/2024
Outdoors
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
  • 6/5/2024
EPA Partners With Spring City To Improve Access To New Community Gardens And Farmers Market
  • 6/5/2024
Collegedale Awarded Grant For Remodel Project In Imagination Station
  • 6/5/2024
Travel
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Regency Era-Themed Mystery Dinner Joins Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Summer Event Line-Up
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Lifting Up Fathers To Their Proper Uplifting Roles
  • 6/13/2024
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 23
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 23
  • 6/13/2024
Bob Tamasy: Betrayal - The Game In Which No One Wins
  • 6/10/2024
Obituaries
Robert Darrell Eaton
  • 6/14/2024
Richard John Wieczorek
Richard John Wieczorek
  • 6/13/2024
Fred Wheaton
Fred Wheaton
  • 6/13/2024