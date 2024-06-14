School Board Member Jill Black Says Republican Candidates Should Have Debated

School Board Member Jill Black has hit Republican school board members for declining to debate prior to the upcoming election.

Ms. Black said, "Chattanooga 2.0 had to cancel its debate series with the Chattanooga Times Free Press and Local 3 News after every Republican candidate for school board declined to participate:

“There is a lot on the line for our students, parents, teachers, and staff this election. Our teachers are moving out of the county because our wages are falling behind in competition compared to neighboring districts, our school buildings are in desperate need of investment, and the General Assembly is attempting to put guns in our children’s classrooms.

Our community deserves to know where our candidates for school board stand on every single one of these issues.

"I’m not afraid to share my vision for continued funding for mental health resources in schools, replacing and improving school buildings that need it across Hamilton County, and standing up to those who are trying to arm our teachers and implement blanket book bans.

"I have accepted every opportunity to make my stance on those issues heard - and it’s a shame that other candidates for school board, including my opponent, aren’t interested in doing so.”



