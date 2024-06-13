Cherokee National Forest/Chattanooga Road Rally Slimmed To 1-Day Event

"The entry fee for the 2024 Tennessee Rally USA has been reduced to $500, with currently registered competitors receiving a refund for the difference. Rally USA understands that the schedule changes may impact some teams' plans. To accommodate those who wish to withdraw, Rally USA is offering full refunds."

Chattanooga Tourism Co. officials said rally events would "position Chattanooga, and Tennessee, as a potential host location for a future Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) World Rally Championship (WRC) event. It would be the first WRC event in the U.S. in 35 years."

Rallying is described as "a competition of street-legal vehicles run entirely or partly on roads regularly open to traffic. Rallies consist of single or several itineraries, competitive elements, special stages, and events, all of which determine the event's classification."

Chattanooga was selected to host the demonstration and test events after nearly two years of local, regional, and international partners working together. A few components that enticed event organizers included Chattanooga’s outdoor assets, quality of racing roads, and the ability to fulfill logistic needs, it was stated.

WRC events currently take place in 13 countries around the world including Mexico, Chile, Kenya, Monaco, and Japan. Hosting a WRC championship event is expected to have an economic impact of $34 million, the largest impact for any event supported by the Tourism Co.

