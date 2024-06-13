Latest Headlines

Cherokee National Forest/Chattanooga Road Rally Slimmed To 1-Day Event

  • Thursday, June 13, 2024
Rally USA, which had planned a 2024 Tennessee Rally for this Friday and Saturday in Polk County, Cherokee National Forest, and Chattanooga, have had to make it a one-day event.
 
Organizers said an ongoing road project in the Cherokee National Forest could not be rescheduled, causing the schedule reduction.
 
Officials said, "While unforeseen road repairs have caused adjustments to the original schedule, Rally USA is committed to delivering an exhilarating one-day event featuring 74 intense and technical stage miles on Saturday. 

"Our volunteer numbers are growing.
The current 190 Tennessee Rally Volunteers are excited to use their training on stage and anyone that wants to join them is encouraged to sign up right away.

"The revised route will reduce transits by moving all service closer to the stages and provide a compact, action-packed experience for competitors and spectators alike.
 
"Recce will be held only on Friday helping keep travel costs down for competitors. Despite the reduction in stage miles, Rally USA is confident that the remaining roads will showcase the technical challenges and natural beauty that makes the Cherokee National Forest a prime destination for a World Event in the near future.

"The entry fee for the 2024 Tennessee Rally USA has been reduced to $500, with currently registered competitors receiving a refund for the difference. Rally USA understands that the schedule changes may impact some teams' plans. To accommodate those who wish to withdraw, Rally USA is offering full refunds."

Chattanooga Tourism Co. officials said rally events would "position Chattanooga, and Tennessee, as a potential host location for a future Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) World Rally Championship (WRC) event. It would be the first WRC event in the U.S. in 35 years." 

Rallying is described as "a competition of street-legal vehicles run entirely or partly on roads regularly open to traffic. Rallies consist of single or several itineraries, competitive elements, special stages, and events, all of which determine the event's classification."  

Chattanooga was selected to host the demonstration and test events after nearly two years of local, regional, and international partners working together. A few components that enticed event organizers included Chattanooga’s outdoor assets, quality of racing roads, and the ability to fulfill logistic needs, it was stated. 

WRC events currently take place in 13 countries around the world including Mexico, Chile, Kenya, Monaco, and Japan. Hosting a WRC championship event is expected to have an economic impact of $34 million, the largest impact for any event supported by the Tourism Co. 

