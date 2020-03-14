Brandy Osborne Arrested For Involvement In Armed Robbery

After over a year, a Chattanooga woman who allegedly was involved in a $1,500 robbery has been taken into custody.

Police responded to a February 2019 robbery call on Knotting Wood Way and promptly spoke to the victim. After cashing a $1,500 check for the members of his construction crew, he saw a white Ford Explorer on the roadway.

According to the police report, a man exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at his head. The man said, “I saw you at the bank, I know you have money.” The victim handed over the money out of fear for his life.

The victim noticed a “heavy-set black female” with a ponytail in her late-20s yelling “hurry up” from the vehicle.

Police went to the Bank of America where the transaction took place and saw a black female fitting that description in surveillance footage. According to the police report, the woman, later identified as Brandy Osborne, 26, was observed “watching him diligently” as he went up to cash his check.

After the victim completed the transaction, Ms. Osborne could be seen running out of the bank without ever conducting a transaction herself. Her white Ford Explorer could be seen following the victim’s vehicle out of the parking lot.

After viewing a high-resolution version of the video, authorities were able to identify Ms. Osborne based on her distinctive neck tattoos. The victim was able to identify Ms. Osborne as the woman who was present during the robbery out of a six-person photo lineup.

Ms. Osborne was charged with aggravated robbery. She was arrested Thursday.