State Republicans Dump Basil Marceaux, Others

State Republicans have dumped several candidates from the August ballot, including perennial candidate Basil Marceaux from Soddy Daisy.

Also tossed off was Jim Elkins of Chattanooga, who is listed both for U.S. Senate and Congress Third District.

Sandra Casey of Oliver Springs, who wanted to run for the Third District seat held by Rep.

Chuck Fleischmann, was also ruled out.

State GOP leaders agreed to keep Roy Dale Cope of Chattanooga, who wants to run for the U.S. Senate.

The Tennessee Republican Party announced Thursday that several candidates will remain on the 2020 August Republican Primary ballot following an examination of their qualifications. Candidates for U.S. Senate include: Dr. Bryon Bush, Mr. Cope and Terry Dicus; U.S. House of Representatives candidates: Nichole Williams (TN-01) and Tennessee State Senate candidate: Scott Throckmorton (District 32).

