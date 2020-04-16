State Republicans Dump Basil Marceaux, Others

State Republicans have dumped several candidates from the August ballot, including perennial candidate Basil Marceaux from Soddy Daisy.
Also tossed off was Jim Elkins of Chattanooga, who is listed both for U.S. Senate and Congress Third District.
Sandra Casey of Oliver Springs, who wanted to run for the Third District seat held by Rep.
Chuck Fleischmann, was also ruled out.
State GOP leaders agreed to keep Roy Dale Cope of Chattanooga, who wants to run for the U.S. Senate.
The Tennessee Republican Party announced Thursday that several candidates will remain on the 2020 August Republican Primary ballot following an examination of their qualifications. Candidates for U.S. Senate include: Dr. Bryon Bush, Mr. Cope and Terry Dicus; U.S. House of Representatives candidates: Nichole Williams (TN-01) and Tennessee State Senate candidate: Scott Throckmorton (District 32).
"In 2019, the Tennessee Legislature passed a law (S.B. 1354
) that allowed for candidates to appeal their dismissal from the primary ballot and give them time to provide the information necessary to be on the ballot," said Scott Golden, chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party.
Mr. Golden said, "The rules for candidacy for the Tennessee Republican Party require potential candidates to be active in the Party and voting in three out of the four last GOP primaries or have a vouch. Additionally, the Tennessee Republican Party does not endorse, nor has any involvement in the Republican primary process.
"I am happy that these candidates have worked to meet our standards and look forward to candidacies this summer."
Candidates not being restored on the ballot include:
U.S. Senate: Jim Elkins, Johnny Presley
U.S. House of Representatives: Sandra Casey (TN-03), Jim Elkins (TN-03), Basil Marceuax TN-03), and Charles Shappley (TN-09)
"We appreciate everyone's willingness to offer themselves for public office and we absolutely trust the voters to determine which Republican candidates best represents their ideas, positions, and policies. We look forward to working with all of our Republican nominees after the August election and help each of them work to Keep America and Tennessee Great!" concluded Golden.